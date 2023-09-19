By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 September 2023 • 8:58

Image of Champions League logo. Credit: Projecten Sint-Truiden/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Newcastle United are set to be fined by UEFA just hours before their Champions League return due to Eddie Howe’s press conference starting later than planned.

The Magpies are set to return to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 20 years tonight as they take on AC Milan at the San Siro in what is set to be an emotional and historic moment for everyone associated with Newcastle.

Eddie Howe decided to not have his side train on the San Siro turf on the eve of their clash yesterday – which is usually a tradition for teams in Europe – and instead opted to train at their usual Brenton base to avoid any spies or media getting an early look at their tactics.

Newcastle Fined By UEFA On Eve Of Champions League Clash

Howe insisted that training on the San Siro was overrated and claimed it was ‘just a pitch’ and he is right, there’s nothing different to it, but taking in their surroundings and their huge stadium could have been beneficial for his players who have perhaps never played in Europe before.

That decision to not train in Italy on the eve of their Champions League return looks to have already backfired with the club set to be punished by UEFA, for not making a great first impression on the elite board upon their return.

Come to Italy they said… ☔️ 💨 🇮🇹 🤔

Wild conditions here at The San Siro #NUFC pic.twitter.com/g0oLmEdbDd — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 18, 2023

The nature of this fine is due to Howe and former Ac Milan boy, Sandro Tonali, turning up very late for their pre-match press conference and with it going past 9 PM, according to UEFA’s rules, this should see the Magpies fined in the coming days.

Emotional Night Ahead For Eddie Howe

According to Howe, the delay came from the Newcastle end with him, his players and members of staff all stuck on the tarmac at Newcastle International Airport for several hours due to weather conditions in both the United Kingdom and Italy with the capital being battered by rain and winds yesterday.

It’s certainly not the start that Howe and Newcastle will have wanted upon their return to the Champions League, but if they can pick up a positive result tonight in front of a raucous Milan crowd, this fine will have been more than worth it.