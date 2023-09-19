By Jo Pugh • 19 September 2023 • 14:52

I think we could all agree, that is a big rabbit. Credit: Coelho Gigante Dois Irmãos/Tiktok

Nature, and all of the animals that live in this world are capable of providing us with surprising images that we would not believe without seeing.

This is precisely what has happened in a video currently trending on TikTok, with a giant rabbit as the main star.

Its dimensions are so incredible that it is even really difficult to believe that it is a living being, and not a stuffed animal. Furthermore, surely more than one person would get a good scare if, out on a pleasant afternoon stroll, they suddenly found themselves in the presence of a specimen like this in a field.

They would more than likely jump out of their skin with a mix of awe and disbelief.

According to its owner, it is the largest rabbit in the world.

The man who shows it in the video has to hold it with both hands and, as can be seen, the gigantic bunny seems to be rather relaxed about being shown off to the world.

The animal, in fact, extends more than half of the said man’s height. Making an estimate, if we imagine that the human could measure at least 1.70 metres, then the rabbit would have a size of approximately one metre, or even more.

It is believed to be a Flemish giant, which is a large breed.

Many of the users who have seen this content, and surprised by its large dimensions, have even joked that the animal, standing up, would be larger than themselves. One said “That would make an enormous paella’.

The impact of this video on TikTok has been so great that, since the date of its publication, it has reached 57 million views. It has also provoked the reaction of nearly 2.8 million users of this social network in the form of ‘Likes’.