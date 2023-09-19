Two ‘Alien Bodies’ Were Not ‘Assembled Or Manipulated’ Suggest Doctors After Laboratory Tests In Mexico City

By Chris King • 19 September 2023 • 21:26

Image of 'aliens' in a forest setting. Credit: Marti Bug Catcher/Shutterstock.com

AFTER carrying out tests on the bodies of two ‘aliens’ this Tuesday, September 19, doctors at a laboratory in Mexico City made an incredible discovery.

X-rays and CT scans were conducted by members of the Health Sciences Research Institute of the Secretary of the Navy. Its director, José de Jesús Zalce Benitez, concluded: ‘They belong to a single skeleton that has not been joined to other pieces’, reported today’s telegraph.co.uk.

His startling admission contradicted suggestions previously made by academics and scientists that the ‘bodies’ were a hoax and had probably been assembled manually using human or animal bones as a publicity stunt.

There were no suggestions of course that the bodies were of extraterrestrial origin, but they bear a striking resemblance to the way that aliens are depicted in science fiction films.

Footage taken while the team was carrying out its tests has been circulating on social media sites. One of the bodies is seen to have a small upturned nose and two slanted eyes on an elongated head.

Jaime Maussan presented the two ‘aliens’ to the Mexican Congress

The ‘aliens’ were first brought out last Tuesday 12 by Jaime Maussan, a discredited Mexican ufologist. Also a journalist and television personality, he has a history of wheeling out discredited narratives in his desire to prove the existence of alien life forms.

Maussan sensationally presented these two tiny skeletons in front of Mexico’s Congress. They were lying in large wooden caskets and each body measured around 2ft. Their appearance before the country’s lawmakers resulted in an immediate break in the day’s proceedings.

According to 70-year-old Mr Maussan, they were: ‘non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution’. Without divulging how he came to be in their possession, he said they had been discovered in Peru.

While insisting that he was innocent and had done ‘absolutely nothing illegal’, a criminal investigation has been launched by the Peruvian Government against Maussan.

They hope to establish how the bodies came to leave the country in the first place after he refused to divulge how the bodies came into his possession. All he offered was that ‘at an appropriate time’, he would reveal all.

Various theories have been offered

The Peruvian authorities attempted to brush the bodies off as pre-Hispanic objects, while they were suggested to be mummified remains of human bodies by archaeologists and academics.

Experts claimed at the time that remains shown in a 2017 documentary that Maussan was involved with appeared to feature doctored mummies. The programme claimed the remains had been discovered near the Nazca Lines, a group of geoglyphs made in the soil of the Nazca Desert in southern Peru.