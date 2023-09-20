Bottled Gas In Spain Drops To Lowest Price This Year

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 September 2023 • 18:00

Rows of orange butane bottles.

The people of Spain will be getting over the sweltering and sometimes uncomfortable heatwaves from the summer, and now start planning for life in the winter and have been handed good news.

It has been an extremely warm summer for Spain as heatwaves rocked many people and left them feeling uncomfortable and uncomfortably sweating for days on end before being hit with torrential rainfall due to the extreme heat.

However, now is the time for many people to start planning for winter as the nights draw in and the sun begins to set earlier each and every day, turning the heating on will start to become a normal occurrence once again at night time.

If you are one of the many people in Spain who use gas to heat your home, flats and villas, then you’ve just hit the jackpot because the price of bottled gas has just plummeted and hit the lowest point of the year.

Price Of Bottled Gas Drops Once Again

The price of butane canisters has fallen drastically to the delight of many people across the country as they’ve seen bottled gas go down by 4.94% during the latest price review, which was on Tuesday, September 19 and from this date onwards, people will be able to fill their 12.5kg bottles for the low price of €14.43.

This is now the third successive drop in price for bottled gas this year and compared to this time last year, the gap in price is huge with right now being 15.7% cheaper, so this could be a feasible way for more people to heat their homes this winter.

Butane Bottles Remain Very Cheap

Last year, the Spanish government acted quickly to help people out as they froze the maximum cost of a butane canister at €19.55 as the fuel crisis hit Spain very hard, this lasted until June 2023, and since then the price has been reviewed bimonthly and based on the international market.

In Spain, butane is the most commonly used fuel among households not hooked up to the bigger natural gas network, so it’s a big factor.

The next butane bottle price review will take place at the end of November, with many praying for yet another price fall.