By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2023 • 15:37

Brewing Up 41,000 Million Litres of Beer Annually, Cheers to Spain's Brewtiful Triumph! Image: Stefanovic Mina / Shutterstock.com.

Spain proudly stands among the top European countries when it comes to beer production, earning a respectable sixth place in the rankings.

With a remarkable 296 breweries and an annual output exceeding 41,000 million litres, Spain has firmly established itself as a key player in the European beer scene.

These intriguing statistics come from a comprehensive analysis conducted by the online travel agency loveholidays, which compiled a ranking of the best countries for beer enthusiasts.

The assessment took various factors into account, including per capita beer consumption, annual production, beer exports, beer pricing, and the number of breweries within each country.

Unsurprisingly, Germany reigns supreme as the ultimate beer haven, with an astounding annual production of over 87 billion litres. The Czech Republic and the Netherlands secure second and

third place, respectively, showcasing their own rich beer cultures.

In Spain, where the average citizen consumes around 81.6 litres of beer per year, the preferred brews, as indicated by the ranking, include Alhambra Reserva 1925, Estrella Galicia, and Estrella Damm.

Ordering Beer in Spain: A Guide to Spanish Brews

When in Spain, understanding how to order a beer can be a delightful experience in itself. Spanish beer culture offers a variety of options to suit your preferences.

Here’s a guide to ordering beer in Spain:

Una Caña (A Small Draft Beer)

One of the most common and beloved beer orders in Spain, una caña, is a small glass of beer.

It’s typically slightly smaller than the British half-pint, making it a popular choice.

The smaller size helps keep the beer cooler, making it perfect for hot summer days.

Un Doble (A Double Beer)

If you’re looking for a more substantial drink, go for un doble. It’s roughly double the size of a caña, but the actual size can vary depending on the type of glasses a bar uses.

Un Tercio (A Bottle of Beer)

Instead of asking for “una botella de cerveza” (a bottle of beer), Spaniards prefer to be specific with their orders.

Un tercio is a common way to request a bottle of beer, typically a 330ml bottle.

Un Quinto (A Small Bottle)

This cute little bottle, also known as a botellín, contains a fifth of a litre of beer.

It’s often found in beer buckets (cubos) offered by many chains and bars in Spain.

Una Jarra (A Tankard or Jug of Beer)

Una jarra can refer to either a tankard-sized glass of beer or a jug of beer brought with separate glasses for sharing with a group.

The context or what other patrons are drinking will usually help you determine which type of jarra the bar offers.

Una Clara (A Beer Shandy)

A refreshing summer staple, una clara is a beer shandy made by mixing half beer with half Fanta lemon (con limón) or lemonade (con gaseosa).

It’s a delightful way to enjoy a lighter, fruitier beer option.

Una Cerveza Sin (An Alcohol-Free Beer)

Most bars in Spain offer alcohol-free beer, referred to as una cerveza sin, which means ‘a beer without.’

Major beer brands, such as Mahou, produce their own alcohol-free versions, providing a non-alcoholic option for those who prefer it.

¡Salud!