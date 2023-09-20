Flight U-Turn After Suspect’s Escape Attempt Is Foiled

By John Ensor • 20 September 2023 • 14:50

Stock image of Turkish Airlines Aircraft. Credit: Turkish Airlines/Facebook.com

A wanted man would have made a clean getaway had it not been for the swift actions of the police.

On Monday, September, 18, a Turkish Airlines flight, designated TK1976, departed from Dublin at 10:50 am, only to be instructed to return shortly after. This sudden change in the aircraft’s flight path was due to the discovery that an individual, wanted in connection with a serios assault, was on board, according to local media.

Swift Action By Authorities

Detectives from the Garda National Immigration Bureau pinpointed that the suspect, a foreign national, was on the flight. They swiftly reached out to the pilot, leading to the plane’s return. The aircraft had travelled over 200 kilometres towards the Liverpool area before the authorities intervened. Consequently, the plane circled above Liverpool before it headed back to Dublin.

Arrest Upon Landing

As soon as the aircraft touched down, the foreign individual was immediately detained on grounds of a severe assault. The attack is believed to have occurred in the Leinster region the previous week. Interestingly, the individual is not a Turkish citizen. It appears the suspect planned to use Istanbul as a stopover before proceeding to his homeland. However, this strategy was foiled by the diligent actions of the gardai.

‘The GNIB worked well with the local unit investigating the (alleged assault) and made sure they got their man. It was a great bit of police work by all involved,’ an insider shared with Dublin Live.

Court Appearance And Charges

The man, in his thirties, was kept at a garda station in Leinster for a few hours. He was then formally accused of a serious crime linked to the reported assault. On Tuesday, September 19, he was presented in a district court and has been held in custody. He is scheduled for another court appearance next week, with no bail request made.