By Jo Pugh • 20 September 2023 • 10:25

The voucher scheme will effectively provide half price dining. Credit: Halayalex/Freepik

The Alicante City&Beach Tourist Board is going to launch a new campaign for the ‘Gastronomic Bonus’ with €500,000 to help the hospitality sector.

The councillor for Tourism, Ana Poquet, revealed the new edition on Tuesday, September 19.

The Gastronomic Bonus campaign will be launched in the second half of October, and vouchers can be used from November 2 to November 19. The vouchers have a value of €50, for which the user pays €25, with a maximum of 15 vouchers per person.

“We have decided to maintain the highest economic bet, €500,000, after agreeing with the sector on measures to minimise the impact of urban transformation works”, said Poquet. The launch and consumption dates have been agreed with the city’s hospitality associations.

This amount ensures a minimum return of €1 million for Alicante establishments.

“All the editions of the gastronomic vouchers have been a success and we are convinced that on this occasion they will also be successful since it is an initiative from which both the public and hoteliers benefit,” said the mayor.

People will be able to purchase their vouchers on the website managed by the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, after the agreement signed with the Tourist Board.

Beneficiaries must be of legal age and be registered in Alicante to be able to purchase the bonds. The establishments must also be located in Alicante.

Each person will be able to purchase a maximum of €750 in the form of vouchers, of which the user will only pay €375.

The vouchers can be redeemed at participating establishments, which can be consulted on the website.

Each bonus will be redeemable in a single payment, that is, the same bonus cannot be redeemed in two different payments.

More than one voucher can be redeemed in the same payment.

The exchange of vouchers is subject to food and drink consumption. Vouchers whose consumption is exclusively for the consumption of beverages will not be accepted. It is advisable to inform the establishment prior to consumption of the use of the voucher.

There are only €50 vouchers, with the consumer paying €25.