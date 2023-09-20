Health Warning: Popular Deodorant Removed Spanish Supermarkets

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 September 2023 • 13:50

AEMPS orders removal of popular deodorant in Spain.

On Friday, September 15, The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Nuud BV brand of cream deodorant.

With this summer having been a baking one for all of Spain and many people struggling to cope with the extreme heat and weather conditions, deodorant usage will have been at the top of many people’s lists to try and stay fresh and respectable.

A lot of people will now carry a miniature deodorant or a form of roll-on with them during the summer months in case they are out for extended periods of time and find themselves sweltering in the baking Spanish heat.

However, if you own, or frequently use the Nudd BV brand of cream deodorant then you must discard it immediately due to the health risks that the AEMPS believes it possesses when applied to the armpit area.

AEMPS Call For Withdrawl Of Popular Deodorant

Spain are not the first country to make this call as France did the same a week earlier as they ordered the removal of the products and for all marketing to cease immediately and the true reason has now surfaced.

➡️ La AEMPS ha solicitado cese de comercialización y retirada voluntaria del mercado de todos los lotes del producto 'Nuud the carefree deodorant' 🔗https://t.co/i5WT8QRYUH 🧐 ¿Efectos no deseados relacionados con el producto? Notifícalos en NotificaCS➡️https://t.co/9aXuiZZVO2 pic.twitter.com/V8FBbO76oM — AEMPS (@AEMPSGOB) September 18, 2023

It’s believed that the hygiene product could potentially cause cysts in the armpit for anyone who uses the product, which is extremely alarming given how popular it is.

According to the AEMPS, this could be related to the consistency and oily nature of the product, which would lead to the clogging of pores in the application area.

Spanish People Being Warned Of Health Risks

As things stand, AEMPS have been unable to rule out any health impacts and risks that users may experience if they have already applied one of the Nuub products to their armpits in Spain and this could by quite a lot of people given how regularly available it is.

This Nudd deodorant is available in many different places for the people of Spain as it can be bought online as well as in supermarkets, independent shops and pharmacies all over the country.

Right now, four people have reportedly experienced cysts in the armpit area after using the deodorant, but of course, further investigation is required into the product as it does in fact, comply with all of Spain’s regulations for cosmetic products.