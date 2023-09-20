Irishman’s Rescue Dog Finds New Home With Oasis Star

By John Ensor • 20 September 2023 • 10:57

Liam Gallagher and Buttons. Credit: LiamGallagher/Facebook.com

An extraordinary story of animal rescue has led to a positive conclusion with a surprising twist in the tale.

Niall Harbison, the founder of Lovin’ Dublin, who later shifted his focus to saving canines in Thailand, announced a heartwarming update. One of his rescued dogs, a lovely brown pup named Buttons, has found a new home with none other than Liam Gallagher, the former lead singer of Oasis, writes Xtra.ie.

Remarkable Rescue Story

Buttons, abandoned at just five months for apparently ‘not being cute enough’, bravely ventured into Harbison’s sanctuary. Initially overwhelmed by her new environment, she soon flourished. Once she regained her health and spirits, the search for a permanent home began.

‘She was the only dog to ever invite herself into the little sanctuary as she had no food and nowhere to live,’ Niall shared on his Instagram page. ‘She had been deemed no longer cute enough by her family who moved on and left her there. Over the course of two weeks, she slowly made friends and inched herself in.’

New Home

After spreading the word about Buttons on social media platforms, she was placed in foster care in Thailand for three months. Then, she embarked on an incredible 10,000km journey that involved various modes of transport, from mopeds to planes.

‘She was fully healthy so she has been in foster in Thailand… and then I took her on the trip of a lifetime. It involved boats, taxis, planes, ferries, trains and 30 hours of travel. To say she was happy when she arrived would be an understatement. She immediately befriended all the humans as well as the cats.’

Oasis Star’s New Companion

The revelation that the Liam Gallagher was the one to adopt Buttons left many in awe. Fans and followers expressed their delight and surprise, noting the potential positive impact such a high-profile adoption could have.

‘Phenomenal news. Such a high-profile adoption can only bring more exposure to the work you are all doing! This is fantastic news from every perspective.’

‘One of the Gallagher brothers adopted her???!’ another exclaimed, while someone else remarked, ‘Omg no way !!!! I was wondering why her delivery was so secretive! Well done little Buttons, Liam you’re a lucky man.’

Harbison, who previously founded Simply Zesty and Lovin’ Dublin, relocated to Koh Samui in Thailand two years ago. There, he dedicates his time to the rescue, care, and feeding of countless street dogs. His ambitious aim, as stated in his Twitter bio, is to save 10,000 dogs a month.