By Jo Pugh • 20 September 2023 • 9:56

King Felipe VI, during a recent military ceremony. Credit: Casareal/X

This Thursday, September 21, King Felipe VI is scheduled to embark on a visit to the Valencian Community, taking him through Vila-real and Valencia, with a primarily economic agenda in mind.

The morning leg of his tour will involve a visit to the Porcelanosa facilities. In the afternoon, he will preside over the 2023 Chamber Awards ceremony, organised by the Chamber of Commerce of Valencia.

This visit marks King Felipe VI’s first since last March when he presided over the ceremony marking the laying of the ‘first stone’ at the Volkswagen battery factory in Sagunt.

A Closer Look at Ceramic Production

During his official visit to the ceramic plant, King Felipe VI will gain insights into the entire ceramic manufacturing process during a tour of one of Porcelanosa’s four production plants – the first one constructed. It’s worth noting that in 2020, King Felipe VI presented the Porcelanosa Group with the National Innovation Award in the ‘Large Company’ category, awarded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation in 2019.

This year holds special significance for Porcelanosa as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary since its founding in 1973 in Vila-real (Castellón). José Soriano, Héctor Colonques, and Manuel Colonques were the visionaries behind this groundbreaking project, introducing the manufacture of white-paste ceramics, a material previously not utilised for this purpose.

Recognition of Excellence in Business

In the afternoon segment of his visit, King Felipe VI will attend the Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony in Valencia. The awards this year recognise excellence in various categories of business management.

Industrias Alegre is set to receive the award for Excellence in the Business Management Model, while Zummo Innovaciones Mecánicas will be honoured for their contributions to the Promotion of Internationalisation.

The award for Innovation in the company will be bestowed upon ALL4Business, and Víctor Tormo will receive the distinction for Digital Transformation. EMUCA will be recognsed as the Socially Committed Company.

In addition to these awards, businessman Francisco Martínez Rodríguez will be honoured for his distinguished professional career. The German company PowerCo, a subsidiary of Volkswagen dedicated to battery construction, will also be recognised as the foreign company of note.