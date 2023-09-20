By Jo Pugh • 20 September 2023 • 11:04
Princess Leonor received the military sabre. Credit: Casa Real
Princess Leonor joined 560 newly admitted cadets at the General Military Academy on Tuesday, September 19, to receive her officer’s sabre, marking her entrance into the Officer Scales of the General, Quartermaster, and Polytechnic Engineer Corps of the Army, as well as the Guardia Civil Corps.
Under the guidance of Brigadier General Manuel Pérez López, the director of the General Military Academy, second-year cadets handed over their officer sabres to the incoming male and female cadets.
This internal ceremony, deeply rooted in tradition at the General Military Academy, holds significance as it marks the first participation of recently admitted students and symbolises their attainment of the titles ‘knight’ or ‘lady cadet.’
The use of the sabre is presently reserved for solemn occasions and ceremonies, primarily carried by those who lead the units. Therefore, receiving the sabre holds immense value as a symbol of the command that these cadets will exercise in the years to come as they progress through their officer training.
By receiving the sabre, the knight or lady cadet formally embraces their role and commits to upholding the values of patriotism, honour, loyalty, and service. These values form the basis of their moral education, encapsulated in the cadet’s code of conduct.
Additionally, the participation of the second-year gentlemen and ladies cadets played a pivotal role in the ceremony, as they, representing the older class, took responsibility for the symbolic sabre handover to their fellow cadets, who will bear these sabres as future officers.
Throughout the event, the top-ranking cadets of the LXXXII and LXXXIII promotions delivered speeches. They highlighted the path they have chosen, characterised by a life of service, dedication, and selflessness.
They also gave their unwavering commitment to face the challenges of military life, inspired by the “Spirit of La General,” a shared and unifying ethos among all officers trained at the Academy.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
