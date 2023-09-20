By Jo Pugh • 20 September 2023 • 14:35

Balcony of the Mediterranean, Benidorm. Credit: Turespana

Spain received 63.6 million international passengers between January and August 2023, 20 per cent more than in the same period of last year.

This was according to data released by Turespaña.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Héctor Gómez, said “Spain’s strength as a tourist destination” remains and that the tourism sector “has re-emerged and demonstrated its resilience despite global challenges”.

In August, passengers from international airports arriving in Spain amounted to 10.1 million, 12.3 per cent more than in the same month of 2022. The countries registering the greatest increase in arrivals to Spain were Poland (+35.9 per cent), Portugal (+26.8 per cent) and Italy (+20.3 per cent). On the contrary, Belgium visitors only increased by 4.5 per cent.

The Balearic Islands, the Community of Madrid and Catalonia were the communities that received the most arrivals, exceeding 2 million each. The Valencian Community was the one that registered the highest year-on-year growth (+18.4 per cent).

Still popular with the UK

The United Kingdom, with 2.4 million passengers, generated 23.9 per cent of the total of arrivals to Spain in August, 7.7 per cent more.

The Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands were the ones that received the highest flow of arrivals from the United Kingdom, with 28.6 per cent and 20.4 per cent respectively. On the mainland, Catalonia, Galicia, the Basque Country, Cantabria and the Principality of Asturias recorded their greatest figures, with rates above 10 per cent.

Nearly half of Germans went to the Balearics

Passenger arrivals from Germany stood at 1.4 million (14.1 per cent of the total) and increased by 6.7 per cent, heading mainly to the Balearic Islands (48 per cent) but the Principality of Asturias, the Valencian Community and Andalusia also experienced increases in German visitors.

9.9 per cent of the flow of passengers received in August arrived from Italy (close to 1 million), registering a year-on-year growth of 20.3 per cent, which especially benefited Catalonia, the Community of Madrid and the Balearic Islands.