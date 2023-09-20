Spanish Women Players Agree To End International Boycott

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 September 2023 • 16:00

Image of Spain's Women's team winning the World Cup 2023. Credit: Twitter@FIFAWWC

Spain’s World Cup winning squad have ended their boycott of the national team following hours of talks late into the night over the past 24 hours.

Despite winning the World Cup ut in Australia for the first time in their history, Spain’s heroic female champions saw their achievements overshadowed by the actions of Luis Rubiales who kissed Jenni Hermso on the lips for millions to see without her consent.

That, as well as a long list of despicable actions from both Rubiales and Jorge Vilda, saw the platers call for immediate and thorough changes within the Spanish FA, and while both Rubiales and Vilda were removed from their positions, things don’t appear to be much different.

This is because, despite the players announcing they would be boycotting the national team until they felt safe and right to go and represent their country, Montserrat Tome decided to call up the majority of the World Cup winning side without informing them, although she did controversially exclude Hermoso to ‘protect her’.

Spanish Players End International Boycott

The players were forced to turn up for international duty or face having their professional footballing license revoked, meaning they could not continue their careers, and the videos of them rocking up in Spain are chilling and horrifying what they were being forced to do, despite everything that had gone on in the months prior.

🚨Las caras de las jugadoras al abandonar el hotel y poner rumbo a Valencia donde la selección estará concentrada hasta el jueves 🎥 @GonzaloPalafox pic.twitter.com/xuJl32gtJj — Radioestadio Noche (@RadioestadioN) September 19, 2023

The Spanish FA and government held talks with their World Cup winners as they attempted to thrash out terms to satisfy the players and also make them feel safe in whatever decision they wished to make, and that’s what has happened as they’ve ended their boycott.

Barcelona Duo Continue To Shun Spain Call-Ups

This only came after the government stepped in and put their foot down by ensuring every player if they wished to refuse a call-up, then they would not lose their license and their decision would be respected, which is exactly what two players have done.

Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro – who missed the World Cup through choice – have once again declined to play for the national team as they have not seen any significant changes from before the summer when they first made their stance.

It’s an incredibly murky and uncomfortable situation for a side that have just won the World Cup and should be basking in their own glory and only goes to show how far is still to go before Women’s footballers are respected and treated with equal respect.