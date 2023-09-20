By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2023 • 14:57

Spain's Foreign Investment Plummets by 26.6% in H1 2023: What's Behind the Slide? Image: Dilok Klaisataporn / Shutterstock.com

The allure of Spain to foreign investors has seen a notable dip in the initial half of 2023.

According to data from the DataInvex Foreign Investment Registry of the Secretary of State for Commerce, foreign investment in Spain, excluding Foreign Securities Holding Entities (ETVE), plummeted by 26.6 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year, amounting to €11,996M.

To put this into perspective, foreign investment in Spain amounted to a robust €16,352M in the first half of 2022, distributed between €8,240M in the first quarter and €8,111M in the second quarter.

However, in the opening six months of 2023, this figure diminished to €11,996M, comprising €9,921M in the first quarter and €2,074M in the second quarter.

The Community of Madrid leads the charge in attracting foreign capital during the first half of the year, with an impressive €7,579M, accounting for a staggering 63.2 per cent of the total.

Not too far behind is the Valencian Community with €2,268M, followed by Catalonia, where investments totalled €824M.

Murcia secured €371M, while the Basque Country and Andalusia attracted €310M and €155, respectively.

The list continues with Aragón (€119M) and the Balearic Islands (€104M).

Meanwhile, regions receiving less than €100M in foreign investment include Castilla-La Mancha (€88M), Galicia (€57M), Canary Islands (€37M), Asturias (€34M), Castilla y León (€33.6), Navarra (€3.6M), Extremadura (€3.5M), La Rioja (€753,000), Cantabria (€67,000), and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla (€66,000).

Sectoral and Geographical Insights

In the bustling landscape of foreign investments during the first half of the year, one sector towered above the rest: ‘ crude oil and natural gas extraction,’ a financial behemoth that attracted a staggering €3.4B in investments.

It’s as if the world’s financial giants were drawn to the earth’s hidden treasures, seeking to harness the energy beneath its surface.

Yet, not far behind in the race for investment supremacy, ‘health activities’ emerged as a robust contender, amassing an impressive €1,758M in funds.

This sector, dedicated to preserving and enhancing human well-being, evidently caught the attention of investors looking to contribute to the greater good.

In the digital age, where connectivity is paramount, ‘telecommunications’ also found its place in the spotlight, securing a notable €1,669M investment.

In a world increasingly reliant on seamless communication, the allure of this sector proved irresistible to those seeking to shape the future of connectivity.

One nation reigns supreme when it comes to the origin of these substantial investments. Luxembourg, with its financial prowess and strategic insight, stole the show with an astounding €7,447M invested. It’s a testament to the tiny nation’s outsized influence on the global financial stage.

Not far behind, the Netherlands also made a formidable mark, contributing €1,039M to the international investment landscape.

The rest of the world’s contributions, while not insignificant, were eclipsed by these two financial titans, with investments from other countries falling below €1,000M.