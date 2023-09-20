WATCH: Swiss Tourist Pays €200 For A Lobster In Prestigious Sardinian Restaurant Then Releases It Back In The Sea

By Chris King • 20 September 2023 • 0:30

Image of a lobster. Credit: Bart Braun/Commons Wikimedia Public Domain

A Swiss tourist was recently involved in an act of kindness that went viral on social networks.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 14, at the swanky Gente di Mare restaurant in the Sardinian town of Gallura. It totally perplexed both the owners and the diners who were present in the up-market Mediterranean restaurant at the time.

While a couple of tourists from Switzerland were deciding what they wanted to eat for their evening meal, they happened to look in the restaurant’s large aquarium.

It contained live lobsters happily moving around inside the glass display tank which diners at the prestigious establishment on the Italian island could choose to subsequently tuck into.

They chose one that was valued at €200. Nobody suspected anything out of the ordinary as this was the normal dinner procedure for guests of Gente di Mare.

She asked the waiter to bring the lobster to her table in a bucket of water

However, what happened next left the establishment’s workers and management stunned. She initially ordered She had ordered the Catalan-style lobster with linguine.

Instead of instructing the waiters how she preferred her choice of food to be cooked, the woman asked for the lobster to be brought to her table in a bucket filled with water.

At first, the lady’s request baffled the restaurant’s employees, who believed it was a prank. Speaking of the bizarre incident that followed, Antonio Fasolino, who owns the posh eatery with his brother Gianluca, explained: ‘I realised that the lady was serious and that she wanted to make a good gesture’.

The Swiss woman baffled everybody by asking if the crustacean would ‘get hurt’ if it was released from a height. She was assured that it wouldn’t hurt the lobster, according to mirror.co.uk.

With that, the woman took the lobster out of the bucket, and walked outside with it, caressing it while whispering something to it. Then, as her husband and another person recorded her, she gently dropped the creature through a metal railing into the sea.

‘Seeing her joy and excitement, I was moved, too. She was very happy and thrilled to have been able to fulfil this wish, and we were happy with her’, said Antonio. This emotional act was published on social networks, where it went viral within just a few minutes.

Turista suiza compra una langosta de un kilo en un restaurante en Italia, lo acaricia y la devuelve al mar pic.twitter.com/sq9obAebYe — El Blog del Narco (@narcoblogger) September 18, 2023