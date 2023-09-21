Crooke Dental Clinic – Bone loss is no longer a handicap to get dental implants

By Maureen Doninger • 21 September 2023 • 12:12

“There is not enough bone.” This is the answer that many patients receive when they visit a common dental practice in search of fixed solutions with dental implants. However, the team at Crooke Dental Clinic believes that the lack of bone should no longer be a reason to dismiss dental implant treatment. They assure that there are no longer impossible cases, despite the initial complexity that some may present. The practice, located in Plaza Luceros in the center of Alicante, is at the forefront of the latest technologies to offer their patients a solution that has not been offered until now.

But, what options can be offered to patients with bone loss? Before being able to plan the treatment, the team at Crooke Dental Clinic highlights the need of carrying out a detailed diagnosis. For this purpose, the practice uses a low-radiation three-dimensional scanner (CBCT) that measures bone density and analyzes the severity of each case. This, along with taking photographs and using an intraoral scanner, provides a deep study of the patient’s oral situation. The solutions are varied, and the Crooke Dental team insists that there is always a solution.

The most common solution is to perform a bone graft or bone regeneration. The main purpose of this procedure is to increase the volume of bone, which will allow for the placement of a dental implant, either immediately or over a period of 4 to 9 months, depending on individual circumstances. These procedures, including the maxillary sinus lift, are always performed using high-quality biocompatible materials.

In some cases, zygomatic implants may be placed, which, due to their greater length, can anchor in the zygomatic bone, i.e., higher up than the implants that are normally used. This treatment is indicated for patients with severe maxillary resorption or those who wish to avoid waiting for the necessary waiting time after a bone graft.

In other cases, the doctor may consider that the best option is to place a customized titanium mesh. This is a safe and minimally invasive surgery that does not require bone grafts or maxillary sinus lifts. In addition, provisional teeth will be fixed to the prosthesis on the same day of surgery.

