By Jo Pugh • 21 September 2023 • 17:00

Franco and Jody Pearson presented the engraved saxophones to the music schools. Credit: Jo Pugh

Tuesday, October 3, will be the first anniversary of the passing of Francis Abrams. Frank, as he was known, was a very talented saxophonist and originally from Swindon, England, and made a great name for himself in the local bars and restaurants on the Costa Blanca.

He was not only an entertainer, as everyone who met him ended up as his friend. Dedicated to his music, he also had a wicked sense of humour.

His passing shocked communities up and down the Costa Blanca, and especially his dear friends, Franco and Jody Pearson of Oceana Restaurant on the Benissa coastline.

Not wanting to ever forget his legend, Franco and Jody decided to host an evening in his memory a few weeks after his death, where all his friends gathered to celebrate his life. Franco and Jody wanted to keep his memory alive and pass his music legacy on. It was then they decided, with money raised from the evening, that they would buy two saxophones and donate them to a good cause.

Frank’s memory would live on.

They asked for nominations on the Oceana Restaurant facebook page, and on Tuesday, August 1, were honoured to announce that they had decided to donate two personalised stunning saxophones in memory of “Frank the Sax” to the ‘Escuela De Musica, La Lira de l’Alfas del Pi’ (nominated by Nicky Chapman) and the ‘Conservatori De Musica Tenor Cortis de Denia’ (nominated by Mike Tullett).

On Thursday, September 21, representatives from the music schools arrived to collect the specially engraved saxophones in Frank’s memory.

Stunning instruments

The saxophones, made by Slade in the USA, were beautifully finished in a deep copper colour with shimmering blue and oyster coloured buttons. Each saxophone bore a plaque with the words “In Loving Memory Of The One And Only Frank The Sax”.

The saxophones were both gratefully received by the head teachers of each music school, who explained that they will be used to teach any member who wishes to learn, from aged three upwards.

The saxophones will now make sure that Frank’s legacy lives on, and who knows, another saxophone legend could be taught on the legacy donated by Oceana Restaurant.

Of course, as Franco said, Franks memory will also live on because of his sense of humour, so Franco and Jody decided to honour him in a way they only thought could be the best tribute – with a bit of laughter!

In Memory Of Frank Abrams.