Malaga City Finally Approves Legislation Banning Uncivil Behaviour In Public By Stag And Hen Parties

By Chris King • 21 September 2023 • 18:37

Image of a stag party celebrating in Spain. Credit: Evgeny Gubenko/Shutterstock.com

THE sight of stag and hen parties walking the streets of Malaga dressed in costumes displaying the shape of phallic objects is at an end.

This Thursday, September 21, the Social Rights Commission of Malaga City Council finally approved new regulations designed to outlaw such behaviour. Walking naked on public streets is also prohibited.

Of course, groups wishing to visit the capital of the Costa del Sol will be more than welcome as long as they do not indulge in any form of vulgar or offensive conduct in public.

New regulations were presented last February that would outlaw the carrying of inflatable blow-up dolls or other elements of a sexual nature in public. This ordnance was eventually given the green light today.

As a result, anybody caught on the streets of Malaga without clothing or simply in their underwear can face fines. These actions will join the consumption of alcohol in public, which was already banned in the city, as is the use of megaphones or any other form of sound-amplifying equipment by stag and hen parties.

All of the city’s political parties voted in favour of passing the new regulations, with the exception of Unidas Podemos, which abstained, as reported today by malagahoy.es.

Residents of the city had been invited to post their thoughts on these issues on a section of the Council’s website in advance of today’s vote.

According to the new rule: ‘Except with municipal authorisation for specific places, it is prohibited to travel or remain on the road or public spaces without clothing or only in underwear, with clothing or accessories that represent the genitals of the human being, or with dolls/as or elements of a sexual nature’.

Individuals will be given a verbal warning first

A seventh section will be duly included in Article 36 and a third section in Article 38 of Chapter VI – inappropriate uses of public space – of the Ordinance for the Guarantee of Citizen Coexistence.

Article 38.3 states: ‘In the cases contemplated in section 7 of Article 36, officers of the law will inform, first of all, the people involved, regarding the existence of the prohibition contemplated in this present ordinance, and only if the unacceptable attitude persists, will the pertinent complaint be formulated’.

It continues: ‘Once the aforementioned conduct has been noticed and regardless of the sanctions that may be imposed, the law enforcement officers may require the cessation of the conduct that violates the prohibition contained in article 36’.

This is based on the principle of guaranteeing individual rights and freedoms, and punitive measures are adjusted to the principle of minimum intervention.

It means that individual conduct will only typified as an infraction to the extent that it affects or impedes the freedom of other persons.

Specifically, citizens will be prohibited from walking around without clothes, carrying naked inflatable dolls or wearing penis-shaped accessories on their heads, all of which are very common behaviours at stag and hen parties. Fines for this type of behaviour could go up to €750.

Police officers will give the individuals a verbal warning about the new rules first, and: ‘Only if the prohibited attitude persists will the pertinent complaint be enforced’.

The Council explained its objectives

In the explanatory statement published regarding today’s vote, the Malaga City Council explained that its objective was to: ‘put a stop to some uncivil behaviours that may disrupt coexistence between residents of the city’.

‘The proliferation in recent years of certain behaviours associated with nudism, and the exclusive use of underwear or erotic content in public spaces makes it advisable to provide the municipality with new regulations’, the council stated.

The ultimate goal they added was: ‘To preserve public space as a place of meeting, coexistence and civility, in which all people can freely develop their free movement, leisure and recreation activities, with full respect for others and the community with the plurality of expressions and ways of life’.