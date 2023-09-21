Netflix Review: Check The Trailer For ‘Song Of The Bandits’ Coming Soon To The Streaming Channel

By Chris King • 21 September 2023 • 19:13
Image of Netflix and a remote control.
Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com
NETFLIX has another exciting offering coming this weekend for its subscribers.
In its synopsis, Netflix writes: ‘In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones – even if it means life or death’.
This period drama has a Western theme and is set in Korea in the 1920s, during a turbulent period of Japanese occupation. Inhabitants of the land of Joseon have been deprived of their territory and subsequently expelled to Japan.
Some chose to head to Gando, a land of lawlessness. They finally decide to rebel and unite as one to protect the homeland of Koreans.
It stars Kim Nam-gil as Lee Yoon, a former Japanese soldier who left for Gando. In the process, he left everything behind and became a thief while protecting the land and people.
He is joined by Seohyun as Nam Hee-shin. The songwriter actress was a member of the all-girl pop group Girls’ Generation and subsequently, Girls’ Generation-TTS. They are one of South Korea’s biggest musical exports globally.
Seohyun plays the part of an independence activist disguised as the head of the Japanese Government-General of Korea’s Railway Bureau, which has hidden her true identity.
Their co-stars include Yoo Jae-myung as Choi Chung-soo, an independence activist who is a landowner of a Korean village located in Gando.
Lee Hyun-wook stars as Lee Kwang-il, a major of the 37th Infantry Regiment of the 19th Division of the Imperial Japanese Empire. He ends up getting involved in a disastrous relationship with Lee Yoon.
The role of Eon Nyeon, a gunman who goes to Gando after being commissioned to kill Lee Yoon is filled by Lee Ho-jung.
Song Of The Bandits was written by written by Han Jeong-hoon and directed by Hwang Jun-hyeok.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.