Netflix Review: Check The Trailer For ‘Song Of The Bandits’ Coming Soon To The Streaming Channel

By Chris King • 21 September 2023 • 19:13

Image of Netflix and a remote control. Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com

NETFLIX has another exciting offering coming this weekend for its subscribers.

Song Of The Bandits – Premieres Friday, September 22

In its synopsis, Netflix writes: ‘In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones – even if it means life or death’.

This period drama has a Western theme and is set in Korea in the 1920s, during a turbulent period of Japanese occupation. Inhabitants of the land of Joseon have been deprived of their territory and subsequently expelled to Japan.

Some chose to head to Gando, a land of lawlessness. They finally decide to rebel and unite as one to protect the homeland of Koreans.

Some well-known South Korean actors are featured

It stars Kim Nam-gil as Lee Yoon, a former Japanese soldier who left for Gando. In the process, he left everything behind and became a thief while protecting the land and people.

He is joined by Seohyun as Nam Hee-shin. The songwriter actress was a member of the all-girl pop group Girls’ Generation and subsequently, Girls’ Generation-TTS. They are one of South Korea’s biggest musical exports globally.

Seohyun plays the part of an independence activist disguised as the head of the Japanese Government-General of Korea’s Railway Bureau, which has hidden her true identity.

Their co-stars include Yoo Jae-myung as Choi Chung-soo, an independence activist who is a landowner of a Korean village located in Gando.

Lee Hyun-wook stars as Lee Kwang-il, a major of the 37th Infantry Regiment of the 19th Division of the Imperial Japanese Empire. He ends up getting involved in a disastrous relationship with Lee Yoon.

The role of Eon Nyeon, a gunman who goes to Gando after being commissioned to kill Lee Yoon is filled by Lee Ho-jung.

Song Of The Bandits was written by written by Han Jeong-hoon and directed by Hwang Jun-hyeok.