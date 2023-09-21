Supercomputer Predicts Final Premier League Table Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1994

By Eugenia • 21 September 2023 • 10:30

Elderly man solving crossword puzzle with his beautiful wife near motorhome at campsite, panorama

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lard; 2 Diva; 3 Aunt; 4 Tact; 5 Text; 6 Tyne; 7 Epic; 8 Camp; 9 Pest; 10 Then; 11 Numb; 12 Bloc; 13 Calf; 14 Fish; 15 Herd; 16 Deem. CLEMENT

QUICK QUIZ

1 John F Kennedy’s; 2 River Aire; 3 Turkey; 4 Ava Gardner; 5 Joel Chandler Harris; 6 Garibaldi; 7 West Sussex; 8 Gargoyles; 9 Big Ben; 10 Perry Mason.

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Torrent; 8 Amount; 9 Effects; 10 Inroad; 11 Nieces; 12 Full load; 18 Tidiness; 20 Callow; 21 Eclair; 22 Inhabit; 23 Impend; 24 Wreathe.
Down: 1 Satisfy; 2 Mob rule; 3 Entail; 5 Offended; 6 Reeled; 7 Nether; 13 Outweigh; 14 Delayed; 15 Astride; 16 Banner; 17 Alpaca; 19 Income.

QUICK

Across: 3 Aroma; 9 Fringe; 10 Attune; 11 Elude; 12 Atop; 15 Elapse; 17 Lenient; 19 Yet; 20 Tower; 22 Stunt; 24 Rowan; 25 Ounce; 27 Elk; 29 Haricot; 32 Denote; 34 Nero; 35 Lawns; 37 Cycles; 38 Eaglet; 39 Seedy.
Down: 1 Offal; 2 Bison; 3 Age; 4 Relent; 5 Made; 6 Atelier; 7 Jumpy; 8 Tenet; 13 Textile; 14 Piano; 16 Senator; 18 Torch; 21 Robin; 23 Turtles; 26 Earned; 27 Edict; 28 Knack; 30 Cells; 31 Toots; 33 Ease; 36 Say.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Mediano, 5 Patos, 8 Stair, 9 Ranuras, 10 Raspberry, 12 Ese, 13 Cumbre, 14 Aprons, 17 Raw, 18 Poisonous, 20 Emerald, 21 Elope, 23 Scene, 24 Amapola.
Down: 1 Miser, 2 Día, 3 Aprobar, 4 Obrero, 5 Penny, 6 Terremoto, 7 Sisters, 11 Somewhere, 13 Carpets, 15 Promesa, 16 Piedra, 18 Peaje, 19 Sueca, 22 Oso.

NONAGRAM

blue, blur, burl, dour, drub, dude, duel, euro, loud, lour, lube, ludo, lure, rube, rudd, rude, rued, rule, blued, bluer, boule, elude, lured, ruble, ruled, udder, burled, delude, double, eluded, louder, redbud, rouble, ruddle, boulder, deluder, doubled, doubler, redouble, REDOUBLED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Eugenia

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading