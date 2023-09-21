Puzzle Solutions Edition 1994

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lard; 2 Diva; 3 Aunt; 4 Tact; 5 Text; 6 Tyne; 7 Epic; 8 Camp; 9 Pest; 10 Then; 11 Numb; 12 Bloc; 13 Calf; 14 Fish; 15 Herd; 16 Deem. CLEMENT

1 John F Kennedy’s; 2 River Aire; 3 Turkey; 4 Ava Gardner; 5 Joel Chandler Harris; 6 Garibaldi; 7 West Sussex; 8 Gargoyles; 9 Big Ben; 10 Perry Mason.

Across: 4 Torrent; 8 Amount; 9 Effects; 10 Inroad; 11 Nieces; 12 Full load; 18 Tidiness; 20 Callow; 21 Eclair; 22 Inhabit; 23 Impend; 24 Wreathe.

Down: 1 Satisfy; 2 Mob rule; 3 Entail; 5 Offended; 6 Reeled; 7 Nether; 13 Outweigh; 14 Delayed; 15 Astride; 16 Banner; 17 Alpaca; 19 Income.

Across: 3 Aroma; 9 Fringe; 10 Attune; 11 Elude; 12 Atop; 15 Elapse; 17 Lenient; 19 Yet; 20 Tower; 22 Stunt; 24 Rowan; 25 Ounce; 27 Elk; 29 Haricot; 32 Denote; 34 Nero; 35 Lawns; 37 Cycles; 38 Eaglet; 39 Seedy.

Down: 1 Offal; 2 Bison; 3 Age; 4 Relent; 5 Made; 6 Atelier; 7 Jumpy; 8 Tenet; 13 Textile; 14 Piano; 16 Senator; 18 Torch; 21 Robin; 23 Turtles; 26 Earned; 27 Edict; 28 Knack; 30 Cells; 31 Toots; 33 Ease; 36 Say.

Across: 1 Mediano, 5 Patos, 8 Stair, 9 Ranuras, 10 Raspberry, 12 Ese, 13 Cumbre, 14 Aprons, 17 Raw, 18 Poisonous, 20 Emerald, 21 Elope, 23 Scene, 24 Amapola.

Down: 1 Miser, 2 Día, 3 Aprobar, 4 Obrero, 5 Penny, 6 Terremoto, 7 Sisters, 11 Somewhere, 13 Carpets, 15 Promesa, 16 Piedra, 18 Peaje, 19 Sueca, 22 Oso.

blue, blur, burl, dour, drub, dude, duel, euro, loud, lour, lube, ludo, lure, rube, rudd, rude, rued, rule, blued, bluer, boule, elude, lured, ruble, ruled, udder, burled, delude, double, eluded, louder, redbud, rouble, ruddle, boulder, deluder, doubled, doubler, redouble, REDOUBLED.

EASY

HARD

