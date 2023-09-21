Rock Royalty At King Charles’ French State Banquet

By John Ensor • 21 September 2023 • 9:33

The King and Queen attend the state banquet. Credit: The royal Family/X

As part of King Charles’ three-day state visit to France, he and Queen Camilla enjoyed a state banquet last night, which was also attended by rock music royalty.

On Wednesday, September 20, Mick Jagger, the 80-year-old iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones, made a grand entrance at the banquet honouring King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to France. He was accompanied by his elegant spouse, Melanie Hamrick, 36, according to the Express.

Star-Studded Guest List

A statement from Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France.’

The event, hosted at the historic Palace of Versailles, saw a gathering of approximately 180 esteemed guests. Among them were renowned personalities like Hugh Grant, Emma Mackey, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Also in attendance was former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

The guest list aimed to celebrate the rich tapestry of the UK-France alliance and its significant milestones.

Jagger’s Majestic Journey

The Mail highlighted that Jagger journeyed from his grand residence, the Chateau de Fourchette, for this special evening. The banquet was rumoured to be set in the palace’s illustrious Hall of Mirrors. Constructed in 1684 by King Louis XIV’s decree, this hall boasts 357 mirrors spanning a 220ft expanse.

Guests were treated to a lavish spread featuring lobster, Bresse chicken delicately poached, and a delightful raspberry dessert. Interestingly, foie gras, a dish believed to be King Charles’ favourite, was omitted due to concerns about animal rights. However, mushrooms might make an appearance, said to evoke fond memories of King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A Long Awaited Visit

This significant dinner marks a pivotal event in a state visit initially scheduled for earlier this year. In March, the Royal Family revealed that the King and Queen’s visit had been delayed because of demonstrations in France against the increased retirement age. In addition to the Versailles dinner, the royal duo has a packed itinerary.

Earlier in the day, King Charles paid tribute by igniting the perpetual flame beneath the Arc De Triomphe, commemorating the soldiers of the first and second World Wars.