Spain: ‘One Of The Safest Countries In The World’

By John Ensor • 21 September 2023 • 11:56

Stock image of National Police. Credit Policia Nacional/X

AT a recent event a government minister praised Spain as one of the world’s safest nations.

On Wednesday, September 20, in Salamanca’s Plaza Mayor, the interim Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, chaired the main festivities marking Police Day. He commended the National Police’s efforts, asserting that their dedication is a key reason why ‘Spain is one of the safest countries in the world.’

National Police: Spain’s Safety Pillar

The week’s events were reported by Policia Nacional which culminated in the celebration of the Holy Guardian Angels, the National Police’s patron saints. Present alongside Grande-Marlaska were notable figures including Rafael Perez, Secretary of State for Security, Francisco Pardo, the Police’s general director, Virginia Barcones, the Government’s delegate in Castilla y Leon, and Salamanca’s mayor, Carlos Garcia.

In his address, Grande-Marlaska emphasised, ‘Spain is one of the safest countries in the world, our high degree of citizen security is one of the factors that has contributed the most to strengthening our institutions by allowing a model of peaceful and social coexistence. Tolerant, accessible and inclusive.’

He added, ‘This is a shared achievement, a conquest of all, in which the national police have played and play a nuclear role with your daily work.’

Equality: A Vision For The Future

Looking ahead, Grande-Marlaska noted that the National Police will celebrate its 200th anniversary on January 13, 2024. He expressed hope for the force’s continued relevance and growth: ‘The National Police of the future will be egalitarian.’ He firmly declared, ‘The Police of the future will be feminine or it will cease to exist.’

Highlighting recent efforts to bolster female representation, he announced, ‘we will continue to adopt innovative measures to achieve real equality between women and men. It should not be enough for the National Police to adapt to social reality, it must be its vanguard in a vital area for the defence of the fundamental values that Spanish society treasures.’

Honouring Dedication And Sacrifice

The event also saw the presentation of police merit awards. These accolades recognised outstanding contributions to the police’s image and honoured members of other security forces. Seven police dogs from the Canine Guide Unit received special mentions.

A poignant ‘in memoriam’ ceremony paid tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty over the force’s 199-year history. Salamanca also hosted various events, including the ‘Media and Police Museum’ exhibition and the Spanish Police Foundation’s awards gala at the Liceo Theatre.