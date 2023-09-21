Supercomputer Predicts Final Premier League Table

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 September 2023 • 8:45

The Premier League trophy being celebrated

A Supercomputer, powered by Opta, has predicted how the Premier League table will look come the end of the season using early season data.

It’s been a whirlwind start to the Premier League season with a lot of teams who were expected to have good campaigns, such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United, finding themselves lingering in the bottom half of the table.

There have also been some very good feel-good stories with Brighton continuing their impressive performances on the pitch under Roberto De Zerbi, and Ange Postecoglou has got Tottenham Hotspur firing on all cylinders despite losing Harry Kane over the summer.

While it is still very early in the season, Opta have been collecting data – as they always do – and has been putting together how they believe each team will perform for the remainder of the campaign despite only having a few games worth of evidence to go off.

Manchester City Predicted To Win Premier League trophy

The Supercomputer has conducted 10,000 simulations for the remainder of this season using several pieces of data and information and came to a very interesting conclusion as to who will finish where.

According to this Supercomputer, Manchester City are going to continue leading the way and claim their third Premier League title in a row, and quite convincingly, and like last campaign, Arsenal will be their closest challenger by finishing second.

Liverpool and Manchester United round out the top four, which is a surprise given the Red Devils’ poor start to this season both home and away, whereas last season’s overachievers, Newcastle, are expected to miss out on the top four but do finish fourth and maintain European football.

Manchester United and Liverpool Backed To Make The Top Four

Misfiring Chelsea are expected to come in sixth despite having won just once all season against Luton Town and high-flying Tottenham Hotspur are expected to fall off massively and finish eighth, behind Brighton in seventh, in most of the simulations.

At the other end of the table the three teams who won’t be playing Premier League football next season are newly promoted Luton and Sheffield United, while Bournemouth join them and occupy the final drop zone spot, leaving Everton to miss out narrowly on relegation for a third straight season.