Breathing New Life Into Torremolinos’ Abandoned Hotel

By John Ensor • 21 September 2023 • 11:20

Hotel Los Alamos. Credit: Google Maps.com

A derelict hotel on the Costa del Sol looks set to become a haven for digital nomads as new plans are unveiled.

On Spain’s Costa del Sol, the once-forgotten Hotel Los Alamos in Torremolinos is set to undergo a remarkable transformation. Nuovit, the developer spearheading the project, aims to rejuvenate the property that’s been deserted for nearly a decade.

A Vision For Digital Nomads

El Español from Malaga has confirmed through various sources that Nuovit’s vision centres around ‘digital nomads‘. Their plan is to provide a co-living space, complete with lush green areas and amenities tailored for this new breed of tenant.

The concept is especially appealing to those who cherish the idea of community living while maintaining their professional commitments online.

A Change In Ownership

Interestingly, Nuovit’s involvement comes as a surprise. Four years prior, Edipsa had reportedly taken ownership of the Los Alamos Hotel. Not long after this initial transaction, sources suggest a second agreement was struck between Edipsa and Nuovit, marking a significant shift in the property’s future.

From Abandonment To Auction

The hotel, which has been left vacant since 2014, has seen multiple auction attempts by the Social Security Treasury. This was due to unpaid dues linked to the original property. The entire plot, including the Los Alamos building, had a staggering price tag of over €14 million. Reports indicate that Edipsa either fully or partially acquired it, though their intentions for the old hotel remain unclear.

The Co-Living Concept

As the final touches to the Los Alamos revival project are being made, insiders hint at the potential for around 200 co-living apartments. This style of living is gaining traction among both national and international workers. With the internet at their fingertips, these ‘digital nomads Malaga’ can work from anywhere, granting them the freedom to choose their residence, irrespective of their company’s location.

Spain, with its rich culture and favourable climate, has seen a surge in digital nomads, particularly in cities like Barcelona and Malaga.