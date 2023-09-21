By Chris King • 21 September 2023 • 20:48
Image of petrol pumps.
Credit: Powerlightss/Shutterstock.com
THE total revenue of petrol stations in Spain and Portugal grew by 41 per cent in 2022.
This data was revealed in a recent study conducted by the DBK Sector Observatory of Informa, which is a subsidiary of Cesce, the Spanish Export Credit Agency (ECA).
According to their report, these revenues were driven by the rise in prices, reaching a total of more than €52 billion. It indicated that the rise in prices was motivated by the ‘extraordinary’ rise in oil prices which subsequently led to a sharp rise in income from fuel sales.
The volume of fuel sold in Spain and Portugal stood at 39.24 million tons in 2022, which was 2 per cent more than the previous year. Sales in Spain alone totalled 33.32 million tons, 1.6 per cent above 2021, as reported by 20minutos.es.
Petrol sales stood at 5.75 million tons, representing an increase of 9.7 per cent, while those of diesel were 27.57 million, just 0.1 per cent up on the previous year.
A positive variation rate of 4.6 per cent was recorded in Portugal, reaching 5.92 million tons. Petrol sales increased by 9.8 per cent compared to 2021, totalling 1.07 million tons. Diesel experienced a rise of 3.5 per cent, standing at 4.84 million.
In 2022, petrol stations on the Iberian Peninsula channelled 98 per cent of total petrol sales, combined with 78 per cent of diesel sales.
As a result, the volume of fuel sold through service stations in the Iberian market in 2022 increased by 3.7 per cent, standing at 27.86 million tons.
Of this total, 6.68 million corresponded to petrol, with a rise of 9.7 per cent, with another 2 per cent increase in diesel, up to 21.18 million.
However, the report highlighted that the slowdown in the growth of economic activity, both in Spain and Portugal, will affect the demand of the sector in the 2023-2024 biennium.
It estimated that the drop in the average price of fuel in 2023 compared to that registered in 2022 – despite the rebound in the second half of the year – could see a decrease in the aggregate business volume of service stations at the close of this year.
In December of last year, there was a 2.2 per cent increase in the number of service stations operating in the entire Iberian market, which stood at 14,563. A slight acceleration was experienced in the growth rate compared to previous years said the report.
In Spain there were 11,498 petrol stations on that date, an increase of 2.3 per cent, while the number in Portugal increased by 1.8 per cent, to stand at 3,065.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.