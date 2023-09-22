By Jo Pugh • 22 September 2023 • 14:52

Forgetting the transparent bag will no longer be a problem. Credit: Wavebreakmedia/Freepik

The implementation of high-tech 3D scanners in airports could mean the disappearance of the liquid limit in hand luggage, as thanks to new machines and advances in technology, there is a clearer view of the contents of the bag, which will help identify possible dangerous substances and elements in suitcases.

The new technology has been tested in several airports in the United States, such as Chicago and Atlanta, and is expected to be implemented throughout the world during 2024. In fact, AENA has confirmed its implementation in Spanish airports at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024, reported La Sexta.

Thanks to this implementation, queueing times at airport security will be reduced, as these new scanners allow the automatic detection of explosives in cabin luggage.

The first to test this new technology will be Madrid and Barcelona airports.

AENA confirmed a few months ago the implementation of new 3D X-ray scanners that will allow luggage to be inspected without opening them. The airport manager confirmed that it will carry out a large investment in EDSCB (Explosive Detection System for Cabin Baggage) technology, despite the fact that in the case of Spain it is not mandatory.

This type of system is equipment equipped with X-ray technology that generates a 3D image, which facilitates the inspection of luggage. This is a great advance, as travellers will no longer have to take out electronic devices to place them in separate trays or liquids in plastic bags to pass security.

Liquids can remain in hand luggage.

For AENA, security is a priority, and it will make a firm commitment to providing airports with new technologies to make travel safer while allowing travellers to enjoy different benefits.

These new controls represent a great advance both in improving safety and in promoting passenger comfort. Currently, liquids, creams, aerosols, perfumes, gels, foams, shampoo and toothpaste have to be in individual containers with a capacity that does not exceed 100 millilitres inside a transparent plastic bag.