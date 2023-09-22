Doubts Raised Over Vox’s Proposal To Protect Catalan Language

By John Ensor • 22 September 2023 • 17:40

Spanish and Catalan flags. Credit: jan kranendonk/Shutterstock.com

In a recent development, the PP (People’s Party) has rejected a proposal from Vox.

The event unfolded in the Balearic Islands, involving PP spokesperson Sebastia Sagreras and the Vox Parliamentary Group, in a report published on Friday, September 22, in OK Diario.

Clash Over Linguistic Freedom Office

Sagreras called for the withdrawal of the proposed law, criticising it as neither agreed upon nor consensual. He argued that the proposal ‘attacks the Statute of Autonomy of the Balearic Islands, which the PP will always defend.’

Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, remained steadfast, refusing to withdraw the initiative. The party stated, ‘They will be able to make the amendments they deem necessary.’

Disagreement On Proposal’s Text

An agreement between PP and Vox existed regarding the establishment of a Linguistic Freedom Office. Sagreras mentioned that the PP aimed to ensure the normal use of both co-official languages, but Vox presented a bill without prior agreement on the text.

Sagreras expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal’s wording, highlighting issues such as power invasion and its interventionist nature. He emphasised, ‘We have always defended the normal use and peaceful coexistence of the two co-official languages of our autonomous community, within the framework of the Statute.’

‘Anti-Constitutional’

The Catalan union STEI criticised the proposed law, labelling it as ‘anti-constitutional legal fritters.’ They argued that the proposal was contradictory and attacked the constitutional block, making it a potential legal framework for the discrimination of Catalan.

STEI pointed out inconsistencies within the document and the fact that it was registered ‘only in Spanish.’ The union called for the president of the Government, Marga Prohens, to immediately distance herself from the proposal.

The disagreement between PP and Vox over the proposed Linguistic Freedom Office in the Balearic Islands highlights the ongoing tensions around language use and autonomy in the region. The outcome of this debate could have significant implications for the linguistic landscape of the Balearic Islands.