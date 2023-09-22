By Jo Pugh • 22 September 2023 • 8:46

A free family day out from the National Trust. Credit: National Trust/X

Autumn may be upon us, but there is still plenty to explore, and a free family pass to one of the National Trust’s 500 historic properties scattered across England, Wales and Northern Ireland could help you to do just that.

“The National Trust was founded 128 years ago for the benefit of the entire nation,” said Celia Richardson of the National Trust. “We want to honour our mission and enable people and nature to thrive. This means reminding people of the wonders of nature, right on our doorsteps.”

How to Claim Your Free Pass

Until Friday, October 20, the National Trust is giving away a free family visit to one of its properties, but passes are limited. You can secure one by completing the online form on their website to guarantee a spot. To do so, visit the National Trust’s dedicated web page and complete the online form. By taking this simple step, you can guarantee your spot for a memorable day of exploration.

It’s important to note that while the offer extends to a vast array of properties, some exceptions exist. Therefore, before planning your visit, be sure to check the list of excluded locations. Additionally, bear in mind that certain properties require advance booking. When making your reservations online, be sure to select the “free member’s ticket” option and use the code “ESCAPEINTOAUTUMN2023” when prompted for your membership number.

Who Can Enjoy a Single Pass?

The National Trust’s generosity is extended to all residents of England, Wales, or Northern Ireland, regardless of whether you’re an individual adventurer or part of a family. Each pass allows entry for two adults and up to three children, or alternatively, one adult and up to four children. Hundreds of activities that include apple days, harvest celebrations, and half-term trails are also on offer.

Some places may be busier at certain times and on certain days, which you may want to keep in mind before visiting. Weekdays are usually quieter than weekends, and the peak time for arrivals is usually late morning or early afternoon.