By Jo Pugh • 22 September 2023 • 10:03

The 20mph speed limit applies to built up areas. Credit: Welsh Government

As of Friday, September 22, a petition against the new 20mph default speed limit in Wales has achieved an unprecedented level of support, with more than 374,000 signatures.

The petition calls upon the Welsh government to “rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law”.

It comes after Wales became the first country in the UK to introduce the 20mph speed limit in built-up areas.

The Senedd Petitions Committee will now consider it for debate as it is well over the minimum 10,000 signature threshold.

The person who started the petition has been offered the chance to end it early, given it has now passed the threshold to be looked at by the Senedd’s petitions committee, but has declined that offer, and so it just continues to grow.

The petition could remain open until next March.

Mark Baker has explained he set the petition up due to his frustration that a huge policy was brought in without proper consultation, reported Wales Online.

Welsh ministers said a 20mph (32km/h) limit would reduce deaths and noise, and encourage people to walk or cycle, but it has caused controversy with some drivers.

In the Senedd, First Minister Mark Drakeford gave a one-word answer to the idea of scrapping the new speed limit on Tuesday.

Tom Giffard, Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd for South Wales West, said: “Will you commit, as the 160,000-plus strong petition asks you to, and rescind your disastrous 20mph scheme?”

“No,” Mr Drakeford replied.

Later he added: “Behind this decision lies the lives of people who would otherwise be caught up in the road traffic accidents which will not happen when people are travelling at 20mph but do happen when people are travelling at 30mph.”

Mr Drakeford accused the leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew Davies of being “determined not to tell the truth” over the 20mph speed limit policy, calling him a “disgrace”.

The Welsh Conservatives have consistently claimed it is a blanket limit, to accusations from Welsh labour that it is misinformation.

Mr Davies later wrote to the presiding officer Elin Jones demanding an apology from Mr Drakeford, saying the allegation was “of no foundation”.

“It is correct to state the previous blanket 30mph limit has been replaced by a blanket 20mph limit and it is misleading of the First Minister to claim otherwise,” he said.

Euro Weekly News reader, Phil Williams notified us of the petition following our report of the 20mph speed limit on Sunday, September 17.