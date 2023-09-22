Red-Faced Bakery Mixes Up London And Yorkshire

By John Ensor • 22 September 2023 • 14:33

Greggs in Richmond, North Yorkshire. Credit: Google Maps.com

Greggs, the popular UK bakery, has recently made the headlines after they were guilty of a half-baked mix-up involving their knowledge of English geography, when they confused London with Yorkshire.

Earlier this week, Greggs in Richmond, North Yorkshire underwent a makeover. The revamped store displayed classic black-and-white images, revealing an unfamiliar bridge and a sign directing towards Kew Gardens, according to the Evening Standard.

A Surprising Discovery

Customers were quick to notice the discrepancy. Social media was soon buzzing with revelations that the images depicted Richmond in South West London, not North Yorkshire.

Danny Savage, A BBC reporter shared on X; ‘I love a good Greggs. Was impressed with their revamped outlet in Richmond, North Yorkshire today. Adorned with tasteful black and white prints of Richmond. In Surrey.’

Two Richmonds, Miles Apart

The two Richmonds are approximately 240 miles apart, a considerable five-hour drive. A local resident commented to the BBC, ‘I think there are enough photos of Richmond itself to warrant supporting the North Yorkshire town, as opposed to that lot down south.’

The mix-up sparked a variety of reactions online. Some hoped that the Surrey branch featured images of Yorkshire. Another user remarked, ‘Even more unbelievable is that #Greggs are based in Newcastle. Can’t blame M25 or North South divide. Only HS2 thinks Manchester is the furthest northern city (maybe subject to change!).’

Another, rather harshly posted: ‘Gotta love the corporate idiots @GreggsOfficial for confusing the glorious Richmond, North Yorkshire with the southern imposter that is Richmond , Surrey. Next they will be confusing their sausage rolls with actual food!’

After being made aware of the blunder, an embarrassed Greggs acted promptly to address the error. The incorrect images at the Market Place store were swiftly removed.

Historical Connection

Interestingly, Richmond in London was named after Richmond in Yorkshire centuries ago. Henry VII, formerly the Earl of Richmond, named his royal residence in the capital Richmond Palace in the early 16th century.