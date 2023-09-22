UK’s Top Stag And Hen Trip Organisers Are Offering A Cash Prize For The ‘World’s Worst Best Man’

By Chris King • 22 September 2023 • 0:30

A groom was rushed to A&E on his stag do after a stripper poured boiling hot wax on his genitals.

The bachelor suffered severe burns and blistering to his nether regions after his best man arranged for the kinky prank to take place during a wild weekend in Hamburg.

This tale is just one of several stag-do horror stories to be made public by the company Last Night of Freedom, to launch its

new competition which aims to crown the ‘World’s Worst Best Man’.

The company is offering a £200 cash prize

With approximately 250,000 British blokes tying the knot each year, the firm’s founder said some grooms’ choice of wingman can leave a lot to be desired.

‘Just because they are your best mate doesn’t always make them the right man for the job,” said party expert Matt Mavir. ‘The best man has the potential to make or break the wedding. Get it wrong, and the consequences can be catastrophic’, he said.

‘The speech could offend the bride’s parents – or at worst, lead to an early divorce – while we have seen first-hand what can go wrong when the best man turns out to be the worst man at organising the stag party’, Matt continued.

One best man revealed what happened at a strip club

One culprit recently left staff at the Tyneside-based company shocked – after a ‘backstabbing’ best man told the groom’s fiancé about the group’s X-rated antics at a strip club.

He added: ‘We had the bride-to-be call our staff demanding to know if the dancers had been tested for STDs’, explained Matt. ‘He clearly spilt the beans about everything that they had got up to, which isn’t what you want from your best man’.

Now the company is trying to find the most shocking sidekick in wedding history – with a £200 cash prize for the worst wingman.

However, Matt added: ‘If this has shown us anything, it is that if you are planning a stag or hen weekend, you are better off leaving it to the professionals to organise’, which is exactly what Last Night of Freedom specialises in.

Malaga has banned stag and hens carrying blow-up dolls in the streets

News of their competition comes on the same day that Malaga City Council on the Costa del Sol approved a proposal that bans stag and hen parties from taking to the city’s streets in possession of blow-up dolls or other such sexually-orientated objects.

Police officers will give a verbal warning to anybody believed to be infringing on this new legislation. If the individual ignores the warning then they could face being fined. The same applies to anybody caught walking either naked or just in their underwear on Malaga’s streets.