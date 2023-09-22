Vilamoura On Portugal’s Algarve Voted Best International Marina For Seventh Time In Eight Years

By Chris King • 22 September 2023 • 23:39

Image of Vilamoura Marina. Credit: Eduard Marmet/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

THE award for the Best International Marina has been won by Vilamoura Marina on the Algarve, for the seventh time in eight years.

This prestigious title – awarded by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) – was once again bestowed on the Portuguese marina on Wednesday, September 20, during the Southampton International Boat Show 2023.

The event is being staged at Southampton Marina in England until Sunday 24, during which time the winners of the various categories will be announced.

Voting in each category closed on August 27, in which sailors had the opportunity to vote, in recent months, for their favourite marina.

Speaking at the presentation, Jon White, the general manager of TYHA commented: ‘These awards are voted for by berth holders and celebrate the very best marinas both in the UK and overseas and provide a perfect opportunity to recognise those marinas that go above and beyond, offering outstanding quality and service to their berth holders and visitor’.

He added: ‘We are absolutely delighted to see so many people here today, not only hoping to collect an award but to show support for their colleagues across the marina community’.

This prestigious award is only given to Marinas with five anchors

Isolete Correia, the administrator of Vilamoura World, commented: ‘The effort and commitment we dedicate to the constant improvements of infrastructure and services provided, through the offering of high-quality standards, is reflected in this distinction that demonstrates the satisfaction of our customers from all over the world’.

‘Being able to take Portugal beyond its borders and being distinguished, once again, at an international level is a source of enormous pride for us and the certainty that this is the path to follow’, she added.

The award is given to facilities that have five anchors, with Vilamoura Marina being previously recognised as Best International Marina by The Yacht Harbour Association in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 and now, in 2023.

In second position was Portonovi Marina in Montenegro

Portonovi Marina in Montenegro placed second in the awards for Best International Marina. Located inside the sheltered Boka Bay on the stunning Adriatic coastline, it has the capacity to accommodate yachts and superyachts of up to 120m.

It is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, with the ancient towns of Kotor and Perast nearby. The latter is often described as ‘the Venice of the Adriatic’.