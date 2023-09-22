Warm And Stable Weather Predicted For The Official Start Of Autumn This Weekend But Rain Is Coming

By Chris King • 22 September 2023 • 21:49

Image of a cloudy but sunny blue sky. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock.com

THIS Saturday, September 23, heralds the official start of autumn in Spain, which is expected to bring stable and warm weather with it.

The beginning of autumn is often referred to as the ‘San Miguel summer’. True to its name, most of the country can look forward to sunshine and high temperatures of between 25-30ºC, and even 33ºC in the southern capitals.

According to the weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, anticyclonic weather will dominate this Saturday 23 and Sunday 24. This will produce a cool atmosphere in the early hours of the day, but a more temperate one in the afternoon, the experts pointed out.

Southern areas of Spain should be affected most by this early autumnal weather while the interior of the territory will enter the usual conditions normally associated with the new season.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 22-09-2023 hasta 28-09-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/8bKAHUUsbY — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 22, 2023

Saturday, September 23

Early this Saturday morning, cities like Soria or Teruel could register between 3 and 5ºC, Lugo 7ºC degrees, Guadalajara 9ºC, and 10ºC in Madrid 10 degrees.

During the day, the maximum value will be reached in Sevilla where the thermometers are expected to reach 32ºC degrees, while Almería and Granada should see 29ºC.

Sunday, September 24

In the central hours of Sunday, large areas of the mainland and the Balearic Islands will begin to notice: ‘a milder environment with generalised rises. This could leave maximum temperatures above 25ºC.

Córdoba, Granada and Sevilla could experience 32ºC, while in Almería, Bilbao, Huelva, and Badajoz, values of between 30 and 31ºC can be reached. In the central parts of the country, cities like Madrid and Toledo will rise to 25 and 27ºC respectively.

Monday, September 25

On Monday, the anticyclone will persist, leaving stable weather across most of the territory. There will be an absence of rain and somewhat higher temperatures, especially at night, with less cool early mornings. Values could still fall below 10ºC though in inland areas of the northern and eastern halves of the mainland.

From September 25 to October 1, the probable entry of successive Atlantic fronts will bring rain across the country. The first of these could appear next Monday 25 and Tuesday 26, although it is not expected to be too active. It will bring weak rainfall to Galicia and the western Cantabrian area.

Rain is expected to return next week

However, a new and very active front will enter Spain on Wednesday 27, leaving very cloudy skies in the northern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Rain is probable in the Mediterranean area and the entire north of the mainland.

Clouds and rain will continue to be the protagonists in much of the country this weekend, even in the Canary Islands. According to the AEMET forecast, temperatures will drop, although they will remain at normal values ​​for the time of season.

Between October 2 and 8, average temperatures are predicted to rise, while the rain will decrease, especially in the Mediterranean area. The AEMET predicts that the skies will be completely clear next week and thermometers, in much of Spain, will exceed 20ºC.

#AEMETBlog

Predicción para las próximas tres semanas

La semana del 25 de septiembre al 1 de octubre estará caracterizada por la probable entrada de sucesivos frentes atlánticos. El primero de ellos, poco activo…https://t.co/OOrD6rBs5a pic.twitter.com/vz4xXxmrmR — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 22, 2023