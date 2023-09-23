EU Rejoiners March On London

By John Ensor • 23 September 2023 • 17:00

EU Rejoin Activists in London. Credit: Marchforrejoin/X

Thousands marched through London today to loudly promote the message: ‘Brexit is a disaster.’

On Saturday, September 23, EU remainers gathered in London to send a strong message to the government that Brexit has failed and that in order to ‘save the country,’ the UK must rejoin the European Union.

Rejoin March Speakers

The line up of speakers contained many well-known faces. Among them was former Prime Minister of Belgium, Guy Verhofstadt.

In a National Rejoin March promotional video, the dedicated MEP said: ‘For everybody, it’s clear now, Brexit is a disaster and there is an absolute need for the UK to rejoin the European Union.

‘I’m pretty sure that everybody in the European Union is in favour of that so I will participate in the second rejoin march, and I hope to see you there.’

Another campaigner is Lisa Burton, a British immigrant living in Spain who is also the vice chair of a well-known pro-European group called ‘Bremain in Spain’. She strongly believes that life for Brits in the EU has changed for the worse in many ways since the UK left.

Guest speaker and prominent remainer was the leader of the pro-Rejoin True & Fair Party, Gina Miller. Speaking earlier she said: ‘The evidence of the damage of Brexit is everywhere. Every poll shows that the majority of people now want to rejoin, but that’s not enough. We need to be seen and heard.

‘That’s why I very much hope you will join us on the 23rd of September at the national rejoin march. I’ll be speaking, they’ll be many of us in the crowd, thousands of us. Come, be loud, be proud and let’s work together. Let’s fight together to save our country by rejoining the EU,’ she concluded.

Little Appetite For Referendum

The other side of the coin was presented by GB News, who claimed that the turnout was no where near previous rejoin rallies. They went on to say that in past events up to 50,000 people took part, whereas today’s rally saw far fewer people.

A recent YouGov poll held in early August revealed that just 26 per cent of people would welcome an EU referendum this year.

Despite the lack of enthusiasm for another vote just yet, a YouGov spokesperson commented: ‘However, there are strong party divisions that could swing campaigns as we head into the next election and beyond, with a significant majority of those who currently intend to vote Labour backing a referendum on rejoining the EU within the next five or 10 years.’