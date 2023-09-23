By Jo Pugh • 23 September 2023 • 13:51
A story of unity and learning is being woven in the picturesque streets of El Campello.
It has become a beacon of hope and friendship for those who have decided to make this corner their new home, far from their places of origin. The project is an ode to the diversity and richness that each culture brings to this welcoming community.
The Spanish workshop for foreigners, taught by ESATUR, in which more than 30 foreign residents of various nationalities are currently participating, is taking place with a deep immersion in the typical customs of El Campello and Spain in general.
From local celebrations to national holidays, students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this country’s rich cultural heritage. They discover the music, dance, crafts and traditions that make El Campello such a special place.
This cultural exploration not only enriches their lives, but also gives them a deeper understanding of their new environment.
Aware that gastronomy is a universal bridge that unites people of all nationalities, the department of foreign residents led by Dorian Gomis (PP) in El Campello, decided to offer students an opportunity to learn how to cook traditional Mediterranean dishes. From paella to gazpacho, they discovered the secrets behind these culinary delights and how sharing a meal can be an act of love and communion.
Guided visits to areas of interest in El Campello are the heart of this project. Students walk the streets and hidden corners of the charming town. They discover the history behind each historic building, the beauty of its beaches and the charm of its squares.
Beyond the monuments, they also immerse themselves in everyday life, striking up conversations with neighbours and forging friendships that last long after the course ends.
The classroom is an essential learning space where students are divided into two groups: the beginners group and the advanced group. Students learn to communicate in Spanish, which is not only essential for their integration, but also allows them to access more opportunities in their new environment.
The advanced group delves into more complex cultural and social aspects, which helps them better understand the society in which they live.
These cultural workshops are much more than training. They constitute a journey of discovery, friendship and mutual understanding.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
