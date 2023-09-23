Check The Review And Trailer For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Which Premieres On Netflix This Weekend

By Chris King • 23 September 2023 • 0:57

Image of Netflix and a remote control. Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com

ANOTHER chapter of the Ghostbusters universe premieres on Netflix this Sunday, September 24.

In ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town. They soon begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their late grandfather left behind.

Single mum Callie decides to up sticks with her two teenage children, Phoebe and Trevor, and move to the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma.

They end up moving into the dilapidated house of Callie’s eccentric late father Egon Spengler, one of the original Ghostbusters, played in the original film by Harold Ramis. As they attempt to settle in, numerous incidents seem to be related to the area’s puzzling seismic activity.

These include unexpected secrets that are hidden in plain sight, mysterious equipment, and a strange vehicle that has been left rotting in the barn.

Unknown to Callie, back in the day, her father had captured an entity in occultist Ivo Shandor’s mine outside the town and lured another creature to his farm.

Egon activated an elaborate setup on his property, but the power failed, and he concealed the ghost trap in his home before being attacked by the creature and suffering a fatal heart attack.

Bizzare supernatural incidents start occurring

Since the bizarre events of Ghostbusters II back in 1989, there hasn’t been a single ghost sighting. But, do all these supernatural incidents suddenly occurring mean that history is repeating itself?

It remains to be seen whether Phoebe will connect the dots, and discover the family’s connection to the original Ghostbusters.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the movie was originally released in 2021, starring Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) as Gary Grooberson, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Trevor, and Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age) as Callie. It is the fourth installment in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is 2 hours and four minutes long and based on the original 1984 film that was written by Dan Aykroyd and the late Harold Ramis.

There are also cameos from various members of the Ghostbusters family, including Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts, all reprising their characters from the earlier films.

Although fans of the film will have probably watched the complete series, Ghostbusters: Afterlife can still be enjoyed one more time from the comfort of the sofa. If you have never seen the film then you are in for a real treat this Sunday 24.