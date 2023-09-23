Spain Tops Europe In Electric Car Charging Costs

By John Ensor • 23 September 2023 • 10:34

Charging electric vehicle. Credit: Basilico Studio Stock/Shutterstock.com

Is the cost of charging electric cars hindering Spain’s green transition?

Recent figures indicate that Spain holds the record for the most expensive electric car charging costs in Europe, making it a significant concern for electric vehicle (EV) owners, according to OK Diario.

Skyrocketing Charging Costs

In Spain, the cost of charging electric cars is notably higher compared to other European Union countries. Reports suggest that Spaniards pay up to 130 per cent more than their Portuguese neighbours, highlighting the stark contrast in pricing within the region.

Surge In Charging Points

Despite the high costs, Spain has witnessed a remarkable increase in the installation of charging points. Last year, over half of the current charging points were non-existent, which highlights a rapid development in this sector.

By the close of the first half of 2023, Spain boasted 25,106 public charging points, marking more than a 16 per cent increase from the previous year. If projections hold, the number of charging points is expected to quadruple by year’s end, reaching the ambitious target of 100,000.

However, the surge in charging points comes with its own set of challenges. A mere 4.2 per cent of these points were utilised, and a significant number, approximately 7,400, were non-operational due to pending network connections.

Addressing Interoperability

The high charging costs in Spain can be attributed to a lack of interoperability, a mandatory requirement in other EU countries. To address this, MITEC plans to introduce an interactive map, enabling users to locate available charging points with a power of 43kW or more.

The growth of electric cars in Spain is also hampered by the rising prices of new vehicles, which have surged by more than forty per cent in the past five years. Spain records almost double the sales of used cars compared to new ones, posing environmental and safety concerns.

Potential Solutions

Quickly processed, non-taxable aid focused on sustainability could significantly alleviate the issue of vehicle prices. Other countries have successfully implemented such aid through tax deductions for companies and the self-employed.

Despite the challenges, there is optimism that a solution will be found, given the sector’s and administration’s interests in electrification. The key question remains: how long will it take for Spanish citizens to enjoy reasonable charging costs and affordable vehicles?