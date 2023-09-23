State-Of-The-Art Weapons Seized

By John Ensor • 23 September 2023 • 18:40

Seized weapons. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A man has been apprehended in a small town, near Barcelona for smuggling highly sophisticated weapons into Spain

In a report dated Saturday, September 23, details were revealed on how the Guardia Civil made a significant arrest in the Catalan town of Solsona, which lies northwest of Barcelona. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was involved in acquiring and illicitly introducing firearms from abroad.

Seizure Of Advanced Firearms

During a search of the suspect’s residence, the Guardia Civil confiscated 13 advanced semi-automatic pistols and 1,100 cartridges of varying calibres.

Originally, these 9 mm calibre parabellum firearms were lethal but were recalibrated to the Flobert system in Eastern European countries, making them freely available for purchase there. The Flobert system is a modification that was originally intended for ‘indoor’ target practice.

Conversion And Concealment

However, in Spain, possessing such weapons requires a licence. These firearms, due to their compact size, are highly sought after by criminal factions for their ease of concealment. Once smuggled into Spain, they could be easily converted back to their original lethal state.

International Investigation

The Guardia Civil, upon receiving information earlier this year, discovered that this wasn’t an isolated incident. The suspect had procured numerous firearms and ammunition from countries like Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

These countries, along with Europol, collaborated in the operation named ‘Centaurcat’, aimed at curbing the influx of such weapons into the market.

Joint Effort

The operation, led by the Single Court of First Instance and Instruction of Solsona, involved various divisions of the Guardia Civil and international agencies. The suspect’s home and business in Solsona were thoroughly searched, leading to the seizure of additional accessories for concealing the weapons.

This joint initiative between the Guardia Civil, the National Crime Agency of Slovakia, the Police of the Czech Republic, and Europol, has successfully thwarted the supply of weapons to criminal groups. The operation underscores the commitment to safeguarding the community from the dangers of illicit firearms.