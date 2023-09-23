By Jo Pugh • 23 September 2023 • 9:55

The epicentre was Alhaurin de la Torre. Credit: IGN

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 near Malaga during the early hours of this Saturday, September 23. A second struck Daya Vieja two and a half hours later.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which affected the province of Malaga and occurred at 6.22am, was located five kilometres from Alhaurín de la Torre and was recorded 60 kilometres deep. The tremor was relatively weak, with little possibility of material or personal damage and it would only have been felt in Mijas, Alhaurín el Grande or Cártama.

It is not the first time that an earthquake has occurred in the region this week and four have occurred this month. The earthquake which occurred this morning was not the strongest that has been recorded in the area in recent times, because on Friday, July 28 of this year, there was another which reached a magnitude of 3.3 in the same region.

A second earthquake, of 1.7 magnitude, was reported at 8.52am with an epicentre near Cuidad Quesada, with the exact location being recorded as Daya Vieja.

This earthquake had a depth of five kilometres.

Neither earthquake was strong enough to cause any damage.

The IGN (National Geographic Institute of Spain) has a form available to people on their website so that they can report if they have felt the tremor. Through it, those affected can declare what they were doing at the time, whether they were asleep or awake, what their reaction was and whether the objects moved or fell to the ground. The data, together with those collected by seismographs, are “essential” so that the organisation can alert the population of the intensity of the earthquakes and calculate the damage they may have caused.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) was created on September 12, 1870.

Did you feel the earthquake? Let us know in the comments box below.