Reprieve For UK Tourists As New EU Charge Is Postponed

By John Ensor • 23 September 2023 • 12:26

UK - EU Flags. Credit: estherpoon/Shutterstock.com

UK holidaymakers are receiving a temporary respite as the introduction of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) faces further delays.

Initially, the system was scheduled to be operational by May 2024, but the commencement has now been shifted to May 2025 at the earliest according to EU insiders, writes Shengenvisainfo.

This deferment means that British citizens planning to visit the European Union won’t have to bear the cost of a travel visa until 2025, providing them with an extended period of unhindered travel.

ETIAS, an electronic travel authorization, is designed to facilitate individuals travelling through EU countries without necessitating a visa. The postponement of this digital permit system has been announced once again, marking another shift in its anticipated launch timeline.

Originally, EU authorities had aimed for a mid-2024 rollout of ETIAS, but recent revelations indicate that the European Union has decided to push back the initiation of this program to May 2025. This adjustment in schedule is not unprecedented, as there was a previous delay announced in February 2023.

Unanticipated Setbacks

In addition to ETIAS, another border security mechanism, known as the Entry/Exit System (EES), is experiencing delays due to challenging deadlines. It is an automated IT system designed to register travellers from third countries each time they cross an EU external border.

‘Both systems are deeply linked. Though the Entry/Exit can function properly without the ETIAS, it is impossible for the latter to become operational without the EES,’ an EU Official explained.

‘We had initially hoped for the EES to become operational by the end of this year or, at the latest, the beginning of the next year. Due to unforeseen delays, it has become evident that this timeline is unattainable.

‘As a result, the implementation of the ETIAS has been rescheduled to May 2025, with the possibility of further postponement,’ the spokesperson concluded.

Varied Confirmations

Consequently, the activation of ETIAS has been rearranged to May 2025, with the potential for additional delays. The precise commencement date for ETIAS remains uncertain, but it is anticipated that an official announcement will be made by the EU Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs by the year’s end.

ETIAS is projected to have a fee of approximately €7 for individuals above 18 years of age, will allow UK nationals to remain in Europe for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day span.

The authorization will be valid for three years, and will permit multiple entries to Europe. Once ETIAS is in effect, it will be a requirement for entry into 30 European nations, including Spain and Portugal.