One Dead And Another Injured After Being Gored During Bull Run In Valencian Town Of La Pobla de Farnals

By Chris King • 24 September 2023 • 23:56

Image of a Spanish bull. Credit: Ana Díaz Maqueda/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A man died after being brutally gored by a bull in the municipality of La Pobla de Farnals in Valencia on Saturday, September 23.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm during a bull run that was taking place as part of local festivities in the town. As confirmed by levante-emv.com, the animal known as ‘Cocinero’ belonged to the Luis Algarra ranch, which was supplying the bulls.

As soon as he was let out of his box, the bull gored two people violently, pinning them up against the bars of a house that was on the route being used for the run.

According to the news outlet, the two injured men were members of the Comissió de Bous club, which organised the festivities.

One of the man sustained four wounds

One of the bull’s victims, a 62-year-old, was transferred in an ambulance to Valencia Clinical Hospital after sustaining four wounds, including one to his side that affected the lung and liver.

He subsequently suffered several cardiorespiratory arrests and died at around 11 pm that same evening. His body will be transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia where the relevant post-mortem examination will be performed.

The deceased was reportedly a native of La Pobla de Farnals and had been living in Castellón for some time, where he worked as a salesman. He was the father of two children.

According to some of the villagers, the deceased was an ‘affable and friendly’ man who was ‘very unlucky’ because the two people were injured by the same animal.

His friends told the paper that he was a bullfighting enthusiast but never took part in the running. ‘He was not what is known as a ‘rodaor’, but he liked to be with his friends on bullfighting days”, they explained.

The second man was gored in both legs

The other injured man was also said to be in his 60s and is a well-known local businessman in the citrus trade. He was reported to be stable at the Valencia Clinical Hospital after being gored several times in both of his legs.

After hearing the tragic news, the Pobla de Farnals Council and the Comissió de Bous club, to which both men belonged, decided to suspend the celebrations that had been planned for Saturday night.

Sunday’s Sant Francesc procession and fireworks display – which had already been postponed last week due to the DANA – was also cancelled.