Radical Change In The Weather With More Atlantic Storms Heading For Spain This Week

By Chris King • 24 September 2023 • 17:16

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

A radical change to the weather is predicted in Spain this week, despite being in the middle of the ‘San Miguel summer’.

The temperate and stable conditions that have been experienced this weekend are due to disappear and be replaced with storms in some parts of the country, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

With autumn already officially arriving in Spain last Saturday, September 23, the coming week will be typical for the time of season pointed out the experts. Several storms are expected to affect some regions during the second part of this week.

#AEMETBlog

Predicción para las próximas tres semanas

La semana del 25 de septiembre al 1 de octubre estará caracterizada por la probable entrada de sucesivos frentes atlánticos. El primero de ellos, poco activo…https://t.co/OOrD6rBs5a pic.twitter.com/vz4xXxmrmR — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 22, 2023

Several storms are forecast across some parts of the country

‘The week from September 25 to October 1 will be characterised by the probable entry of successive Atlantic fronts. The first of them, not very active, during Monday and Tuesday, will bring only weak rainfall to Galicia and the western Cantabrian area’, explained the AEMET.

‘A new very active front will enter on Wednesday, leaving very cloudy skies in the northern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with probable rainfall in the northwest third and not ruling it out in the rest of the northern half’, they detailed.

They continued: ‘After the passage of the front, this possibility will extend to the rest of the Cantabrian area except the eastern end, being more likely in the interior in the afternoon’.

‘In the Mediterranean area, there will be intervals of low morning clouds, while in the rest, slightly cloudy or clear skies with bands of high clouds that will cross the country. In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals are expected, without ruling out isolated rainfall in the extreme west’, they added.

Strong winds are also predicted

Rain will not be the only protagonist this week, with strong winds also predicted to blow. AEMET warned that westerly winds would blow from the east in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alborán Sea, gradually decreasing as the week continues.

Trade winds will affect the Canary Islands, while Galicia will experience winds from the southwest. Southerly winds will blow in the Balearic Islands and along the Valencian and Catalan coasts.

In the Cantabrian Sea, the winds will vary from westerly to an easterly component, with light variable light winds in the rest of the territory.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 23-09-2023 hasta 29-09-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/rJ6wVnGze2 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 23, 2023