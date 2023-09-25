Alicante Resident Stabs Roommate To Death Then Lives With Her Corpse For One Month

By Chris King • 25 September 2023 • 21:52

Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

A 52-year-old Alicante resident was arrested on Sunday, September 24, after confessing to a murder he had committed nearly one month ago.

The incident in question reportedly occurred on August 29, when the man allegedly stabbed his female roommate to death in an extremely violent manner.

However, instead of attempting to dispose of the woman’s dead body, for some reason, the man kept it in the home for almost a month. He finally made the decision to call the provincial police station to report the murder, according to 20minutos.es.

Police officers found the woman’s body inside the house

After he came clean about his crime, police officers were immediately deployed to his home. On arrival, they discovered the 66-year-old woman’s badly decomposed corpse wrapped in plastic and covered with a duvet, a police source revealed.

Although a motive for the man’s crime has not yet been confirmed, the police pointed out that, apparently, there was a previous history of arguments due to cohabitation between the perpetrator and the victim.

However, they added that on several occasions, the alleged murderer declared that they had never maintained any romantic relationship.

A knife was found in the house, possibly the murder weapon

The scene of the crime, located on Calle San Vicente Street in Alicante, was said to have been in a very poor condition when the police looked around it. Faeces and rubbish were apparently found around the home.

In addition, several useful effects for the ongoing investigation were discovered around the property, including a knife that was possibly used to carry out the murder.

An investigation was launched by the Violent Crime Group of the Provincial Judicial Police. Meanwhile, the detainee was placed in custody in the police station cells and was expected to appear in front of a judge at some point this Monday.