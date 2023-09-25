Huge Relief: Arsenal Handed Major Boost As Injury Fears Are Eased

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 25 September 2023 • 18:00
Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium.
Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been handed a huge boost as Declan Rice’s injury is not said to be as serious as first feared.
Surrendering a two-goal lead in the North London derby at home is bad enough for Arsenal and their fans, but seeing their record signing, Declan Rice, fail to return for the second half due to injury only rubbed salt into the wounds.
The Gunners were rocked when Rice wasn’t able to return to the pitch for the second half on Sunday afternoon and while he emerged from the tunnel with his calf strapped up, Arteta has revealed it was actually a back injury the midfielder had sustained.
Arsenal’s January recruit from Chelsea, Jorginho, was called upon to replace Rice and it was his costly mistake which saw Spurs handed a golden opportunity to level things up and their skipper, Son Heung-min, didn’t need a second invitation.
After watching Jorginho try and replicate what Rice does so well in the Arsenal midfield, fans and Arteta will be delighted to find out that the England international’s back injury is not supposed to be as serious as many first feared.
Arteta has confirmed this good news in the past 24 hours which will cheer Arsenal fans up after Sudnay’s disappointing draw.
Mikel Arteta has confirmed Declan Rice suffered a back injury during the North London derby 🤕 pic.twitter.com/9A2FTqDGzy
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 25, 2023
“He had a back injury,” Arteta admitted. “He was really uncomfortable during the match, we had to take him out. It’s strange for someone like him to come off.”
If Arsenal had managed to keep Rice on the pitch, it’s very likely that the Gunners could have left the Emirates with all three points and handed Ange Postecoglou his first defeat in the Premier League as Spurs manager.
However, forcing him to play on into the second half will have only aggravated the injury, so being able to rest him for the rest of the game appears to have been the smartest decision as it’s now limited the amount of time he will miss if any at all.
That is huge news for the Gunners as they know on the horizon is a monster clash against their title rivals Manchester City at the Emirates, and they’ll need all of their top players to be fit and raring to go if they are to pull off a memorable victory.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
