Child’s Play Draws Police Attention Sparking Angry Backlash

By John Ensor • 25 September 2023 • 16:03

Image taken from the video. Credit: Doctor Tricornio/X

An unusual incident in Barcelona’s Ciudadela Park, was filmed and put online, sparking an angry online debate.

Recently, a video surfaced, showcasing a seemingly trivial interaction between a police officer and a child blowing soap bubbles, accompanied by his mother. The footage, captured by a bystander and posted on X, has quickly gained traction, amassing over 290,000 views on social media platforms, according to OK Diario.

Video Evidence

The video captured the moment when a small child is seen innocently blowing soap bubbles in the park. A female officer from the local police approaches the child’s mother and advises her to stop the activity before walking back to her vehicle.

Along with the footage, the comment reads: ‘Local police in Barcelona prohibit a child from blowing soap bubbles in a park. Thanks to this brave act by the officer, crime in Barcelona has decreased by several points. When you have entered by gender quota and not by IQ it shows.’

Public Backlash

The incident has ignited a wave of public indignation, with hundreds voicing their discontent on social media platforms. ‘Where is the problem with blowing soap bubbles in a park? Why don’t they patrol where trafficking or robbery occurs?’ one user questioned.

‘Child playing: Police present. 100,000 migrants entering through the border and destroying the country, nobody sees anything,’ another commented.

One reaction voiced the opinions of many: ‘With the things that happen in this country, it’s crazy that a child can’t play in a park with a harmless toy…’

Others resorted to sarcasm: ‘The refraction of light in the soap bubble can deflect it into an eye and cause a run over, not to mention the blast generated when it explodes, which can cause a stampede of people. so don’t joke! better not talk without knowing…’

‘Look, I always side with authority, but they don’t make it easy for me like that… let’s see what the kid does wrong by blowing soap bubbles in the park,’ lamented one. While another aid: ‘Applause to the police for doing that hard work. The next thing will be to remove the Lego pieces that together can be a weapon.’

Finally another posted their frustration: ‘Strong police with the weak and weak with the strong. They have become civil servants comfortably waiting for the month’s payroll.’

Barcelona is no stranger to crime, a fact well-known across Spain. Reportedly the city is a hotspot for thieves, pickpockets, and illegal street vendors, known as manteros.