By Kevin Fraser • 25 September 2023 • 15:58

The start of the 4 days walking in Marbella

The XII edition of Marbella 4 Days Walking will take place in Marbella on October 5, 6, 7 and 8, hosting for the first time the Green Charity Walk for Cudeca, in support of the palliative care offered by the Foundation in Malaga Province.

In October, the weather in Marbella, southern Spain, is still perfect; not too hot and not too cold. A good time for walking. Marbella 4 Days Walking brings together walkers from all over the world to discover some unknown corners of Marbella. The Plaza del Mar on the Paseo Maritimo in Marbella is the starting point for the 10, 20 and 30 km routes. On the last day, October 8, the walkers will cross the Via Gladiolus (Roman symbol of victory) back to the Plaza del Mar and the finish line.

It is possible to participate all four days, but it is also possible to choose the days individually. The price for the 4 days of walking (including 4 days of partying: The White Party, opening celebration on Wednesday October 4 and every day immediately after walking the 4Days after party) is é85. A single day of walking is €25 including water and snacks during the routes. Walkers will receive a special green T-shirt and other surprises in addition to their welcome bag. All proceeds from the Green Charity Walk will be donated in full to Cudeca Hospice.

Advance sale tickets are already available at this link: https://marbella4dayswalking.com/cudeca-charity-walk/ .

On Saturday, October 7, walkers can join in a specially created five kilometre route to support Cudeca. “We have always worked with Cudeca; they have a stand in the Walking Village and, during the registration process, walkers can donate money”. said Event Director Arabella M. Wessels.

“This year, we wanted to do something different,” she went on to say, “so we created a 5km Cudeca Route. It is a shorter M4DW route so that everybody can take part”. Register for this walk at the website above and the donation, a minimum of €10, goes directly to the Cudeca’s bank account,”