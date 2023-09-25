Spain Is The Cheapest Country In The EU When It Comes To Electric Scooters And Bicycles

By Chris King • 25 September 2023 • 21:12

Image of an electric scooter. Credit: Andriy-Bilous/Shutterstock.com

WITH electric scooters and bicycles becoming increasingly more popular as a form of transport, Spain is reportedly the cheapest country in the EU to purchase them.

A recent report by Idealo – one of Europe’s leading price comparison sites – revealed that in Spain, the average price of an electric scooter in Spain was €500. However, this price can increase to as much as €1,000 depending on the features and benefits that a user is looking for.

Italy ranked in second place, with an average price of €512, while Germany and Austria were the most expensive, where the VMPs cost above €600 on average, as reported by 20minutos.es.

The study also showed that electric bicycles were cheaper in Spain than in any other EU country, with an average price of €2,969.

In other European countries, the average cost exceeded €3,000. They were €3,093 in Italy, €3,156 in France, €3,237 in Germany, and an average of €3,331 in Austria. At the top end of the scale, the most expensive average price for these bikes was in the United Kingdom, with 4,246.

The DGT implemented regulations on VMPs in urban areas

Due to the increasing desire among the public to use these devices in urban centres, Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) had to take urgent action.

It quickly had new regulations approved that indicated the correct way in which to use these VMPs with regard to the safety of other users and pedestrians.

Being technological products, it is extremely difficult to obtain these devices for less than a certain amount of money. It goes without saying that the higher quality somebody is looking for, the more they will inevitably have to pay.

Electric scooter prices rose by 23 per cent in the last year in Spain

Idealo’s study highlighted that in the last year, an increase of 23 per cent had taken place in the cost of a scooter in Spain. In the same period, compared to the previous year, the report revealed that demand had only grown by only 8 per cent.

Another study conducted on purchase intention revealed that 30 per cent of global consumers intended to purchase a micromobility vehicle of some sort.

In the ranking of the most sought-after and demanded electric scooter brands in Spain, Xiaomi occupied the first place, along with the Spanish companies SmartGyro, Youin and Cecotec.

In the case of models, the most popular were: the Mi Scooter 1S, Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, Essential black, Mi Electric Scooter 3 and the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, all manufactured by Xaomi.

Electric scooters are not as popular in some places. The authorities in Paris recently demanded the removal of rented devices from the city’s streets, with the mayor calling them a ‘nuisance’.