Tragic Brit Killed On Spanish Mountain Pass

By John Ensor • 25 September 2023 • 12:56

El Puerto de la Matalena, Cantabria. Credit: Google Maps.com

A British national has tragically lost his life following a motorbike accident in Spain.

The incident occurred near the village of San Pedro del Romeral in the northern region of Cantabria. The 57-year-old man encountered the fatal incident while traversing a mountain pass named El Puerto de la Matalena on the CA-633 road, according to the Mirror.

The tragic event unfolded around noon on Friday, September 22, prompting immediate response from emergency services. The individual was rushed to Marques de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander, only to be declared deceased shortly after.

Circumstances Under Investigation

Details surrounding the reasons for the biker coming off the road remain unclear and are currently under investigation. It is yet to be established whether the man was riding alone or accompanied by others. The authorities have not released his identity.

Previous Tragedy

This latest incident comes less than two weeks after another tragic event involving a British couple. Kieron Haines, 68, and his wife Sharron, 65, from Norwich in Norfolk, met a tragic end near Llanes, approximately 70 miles north-west of the aforementioned mountain pass.

The couple, celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year, were involved in a severe accident during a downpour on the A-8 motorway.

Community Mourns Loss

The couple, known for their love of motorbiking and European tours, were struck by vehicles following their fall. ‘It is with great sadness and upset that I have to advise you that my dear friend and bee colleague Kieron Haines and his dearest wife and old school friend of mine Sharron have both lost their lives in a freak motorcycle accident whilst touring in northern Spain,’ expressed Shelagh Gurney, Norfolk County Councillor for Hellesdon.

Investigations Continue

Both incidents have sparked investigations to uncover the circumstances leading to these tragic outcomes. The British biking community, especially those touring in Spain, are reminded to exercise caution while navigating the country’s diverse terrains.