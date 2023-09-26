‘No one Is Happy’ – Insider Reveals Big Behind Scenes Chelsea Message

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 September 2023 • 9:35

An image of inside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romao has revealed that Chelsea are sticking with Mauricio Pochettino, although nobody is happy behind the scenes.

A lot of Chelsea fans in Stamford Bridge and online have started to take aim at the players and Pochettino for this shocking run of form that they have been on under the Argentinian manager winning just once in the Premier League.

The only game that Chelsea have won this season was against newly-promoted Luton Town in which they recorded a 3-0 victory, but either side of that has been defeats against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, as well as a draw against Bournemouth.

Chelsea have been incredibly toothless in front of goal despite Pochettino being able to call upon some very expensive players such as Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nodi Madueke, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea Owners Continuing To Back Pochettino

However, between them all, they have just four goals to their name in the Premier League this campaign, so it’s very obvious where Pochettino needs to be doing the most work on the training pitch these upcoming days and weeks.

While some fans will already be calling for Pochettino to be under more pressure in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge, Romano has revealed that isn’t the case as things stand.

"Of course they [the owners] are disappointed" Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says he needs more time after his team's start to the season 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zcG6Cao1zy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 25, 2023

‘It’s a project, it’s a long-term idea and, of course, no one is happy with the current situation including the owners, Romano admitted. “This is why Behdad Eghbali was in the dressing room to speak to the players and to make them understand what the feeling is at the club.

Form Must Improve Immediately

“So, nobody is happy with the current situation, but it’s a project, it’s a process and it takes time. So, this project has the face of Mauricio Pochettino and this remains the feeling at Chelsea.”

It’s sensible for Chelsea to be taking a measured approach to their shocking start to the season as chopping and changing managers has got them nowhere under Todd Boehly so far, and keeping faith with Pochettino is their best bet.

However, Pochettino will know that he must turn things around very quickly because Chelsea can’t afford another season of finishing outside of the European places, and to achieve that he’ll need his players to find their goalscoring boots sooner rather than later.