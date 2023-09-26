Watch: Man Arrested After Being Stopped While Driving With 26 Children Squashed Into A Vehicle

By Chris King • 26 September 2023 • 5:00

Image of a car in Uzbekistan that had 26 children as passengers. Credit: Twitter@AlertaNoticiera

A man from the ancient city of Bukhara in the central Asian country of Uzbekistan clearly decided to pay no attention to the traffic rules in his country.

He became an internet star for all the wrong reasons after video footage was published on social media went viral. It showed him being stopped by the police who discovered he had been driving a vehicle with only four seats that had a total of 25 children as passengers.

The driver said he was a teacher at a local school in the city

The detainee, who claimed to be a teacher at a local school, was duly arrested after being spotted by a police officer while travelling with ‘many more passengers’ than his vehicle was permitted to carry.

After his arrest, the unidentified man apparently admitted that it was not the first time that he had packed so many young kids into his car.

The man claimed that he regularly transported the kids like that

He is said to have suggested to the authorities that it was the only way he could transport all the little ones back to their families’ homes after school was finished for the day. Incredibly, his vehicle was a Chevrolet Spark, one of the smallest cars in its range.

A video capturing the moment of the man’s arrest was originally shared on the X account of Uzbekistan’s State Service of Traffic Safety, according to 20minutos.es.

In the footage, three children can be seen in the boot, six more kids were in the front seat, and the remaining 16 were squashed into the back seats with hardly any space to move.

The fact that he had so many young children in the vehicle apparently aroused suspicions with the police that he could in fact be involved in child trafficking. An investigation is thought to have been launched.

Un conductor fue detenido mientras transportaba a 25 niños en un automóvil en Uzbekistán, lo que generó preocupación por la trata de niños. Actualmente las autoridades están investigando. pic.twitter.com/hvBoM7yyXt — Alerta Noticiera (@AlertaNoticiera) September 24, 2023